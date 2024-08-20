Two dead crows in Yarmouth tested positive for West Nile virus, school officials said.

The crows were tested by the Maine State Laboratory, Superintendent Andrew Dolloff wrote in an email to district families. He said athletic coaches will encourage the use of long sleeves and mosquito repellent, and will not begin outdoor practices until at least an hour after sunrise and end them no later than one hour before sunset.

Yarmouth’s announcement came a day after officials in Bar Harbor and Skowhegan announced the virus had been detected in crows in their towns.

The Skowhegan town manager and town of Bar Harbor both said they received notices from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention about the findings Monday. One crow was reported in each town, officials said.

That brings the total number of animals identified with the virus to at least 10 statewide – more than twice as many as reported last year. Last month, the virus was detected in crows from Bangor, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Parsonsfield and Sidney, plus a hawk from Yarmouth.

The virus was also reported in a Waldo County resident last month. It’s the first human case of the virus in Maine since 2018, but officials say the resident acquired the virus while traveling out-of-state.

Many people who contract West Nile virus are asymptomatic or have fever and flu-like symptoms, according to the Maine CDC. In rare cases, it can be fatal.

The Maine CDC recommends that those in communities in which arboviruses – viruses carried by arthropods like ticks and mosquitos – cover their skin when outdoors and use insect repellent. Residents also can avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk, when mosquitos are most active.

The Maine CDC also recommends draining standing artificial water, where mosquitos can lay their eggs, and ensuring window and door screens are in good repair.

