Yard South will not solve the affordable housing problem in South Portland. Instead it will cater to folks who can afford million-dollar homes and raise taxes.

New roads, schools, upgraded resources and future damage to our shoreline will increase taxes.

The plan for the new owners to ride a bus or a bike is a pipe dream. The traffic from 1,000 residences, a hotel, shops, restaurants will cause further congestion down Broadway and the busy intersection at Broadway and Cottage.

Parking is an issue. Yard South allots 0.75 parking spaces per unit. Overflow will affect Bug Light and adjoining neighborhoods.

The project is alluring on paper, but the scale of it is too big. Even the new height from 18 to 13 stories overpowers the coastline, blocking sunset views from Bug Light and casting a shadow later in the day.

Concerned citizens feel they should be allowed to vote on a project of this magnitude and have a direct say in something that changes our lives so dramatically. The only power citizens of South Portland have is to speak out through letters and voting.

Councilors, we’re trusting you to do the right thing.

There are many development possibilities under current zoning for the waterfront – shops, restaurants, green space, perhaps a small indoor venue for music, theater, a kids camp, classrooms, art/open studios/shops. There are wonderful options that would benefit locals, tourism and the city. Whatever is done needs to keep the folks who live here in mind.

In Ferry Village we love the small-town feel, our neighborhoods, the beaches, the park, the safety and the ease of life here. We’re aware that there is big money to be made in the real estate side of things, but please, don’t sell us out.

Nancy Wallerstein

South Portland

