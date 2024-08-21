Two seniors chosen as

Student Leaders interns

Two Deering High School seniors were selected for Bank of America’s Student Leaders summer internship, an eight-week paid program to help students connect with employment and develop their skills.

Jael Mowa is working at Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine. She is the state policy director for the American Youth Association, a board member of Youth-Led Justice and a statewide conference facilitator for the Maine Youth Action Network. At school, she is involved in Model U.N., co-vice president of the National Honor Society, a Cabinet member of the Black Student Union, co-leader of the Seeds of Peace Club and a varsity indoor/outdoor track athlete. She has also earned the Seal of Biliteracy in Lingala and works as a youth interpreter.

Isabella Figdor is an intern at United Way of Southern Maine. She is co-captain of the school debate team, founder and co-president of Youth in Government, secretary of the Interact Club, and is involved in National Honor Society, Student Government, Jewish Student Alliance, Model U.N., varsity lacrosse and varsity swimming.

The Student Leaders program is celebrating its 20th anniversary of supporting students across the country. Student Leaders interns also receive financial education coaching from Bank of America’s Better Money Habits curriculum.

Portland school board

appoints new leaders

The Portland Board of Public Education appointed six professionals to leadership positions. Darralynn Jones has been promoted from assistant principal to principal of Lyman Moore Middle School. Alberto Morales, dean of students at Casco Bay High School, is now assistant principal. Kristin Rogers, community school coordinator at Talbot Community School, is now assistant principal. Rebecca Schouvieller, formerly an assistant principal for Lewiston High School, is now an assistant principal at Deering High School. Spencer Allen, most recently athletic director at a high school in Hancock County, is now Portland High School’s new athletic director. David Briley, a grade 3 teacher at Reiche Elementary School, was named a new lead teacher at the teacher-led school.

