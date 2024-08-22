LEWISTON — A hand-carved bald eagle will be installed and dedicated at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street next to the Longley Bridge.
The eagle is being donated to honor the service of area veterans whose names are memorialized on nearly three dozen granite monuments at the park. It was handcrafted in July and August by Matthew Carr Woodworks of Pittsburgh. The organization is associated with the Maine nonprofit Eagles for Veterans.
Carr, the lead artisan for the organization, handcrafted the eagle with support from James McCain, a director of Eagles for Veterans. McCain is expected to attend the ceremony Monday.
Made of mahogany, the piece is 3 feet wide and 4 feet tall. It is designed in the patriotic style of eagles carved in the late 1800s by John Haley Bellamy of Kittery Point, who died in 1914 at the age of 77.
The eagle will be the first new display added to the park since it was heavily damaged when the Androscoggin River flooded the area last December.
