NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – Lt. Col. David W. Rotthoff, USAF (Retired) of North Fort Myers, Fla., passed away Aug. 17, 2024, after a long illness. Born Oct. 22, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the eldest of the four sons of F. W. Rotthoff and Evelyn Barrnes Rotthoff.

He was a 1963 graduate of the U. of Pittsburgh, where he was deeply involved in Pitt Players, the student activity theater group, serving two terms as president of the Pitt chapter of Alpha Psi Omega, the college theater honors fraternity. He later earned his Masters of Education from the University of Maine at Orono.

Col. Rotthoff served on active duty from 1963 to 1967, leaving active duty to serve as a reservist. A long-time resident of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, he taught for 33 years, teaching English, theater, and a variety of social studies subjects at Bonny Eagle H.S. and Wells H.S. In the mid 1990s, he dragged out his grease paint box and acted in Pajama Game and Guys and Dolls with two wonderful groups of students.

He is survived by his wonderful wife of 57 years, Patricia (Tousignant) Rotthoff of North Fort Myers, Fla.; daughters Jolene (Bruce) Hendrix of Bonaire, Ga. and Amy (Lance) McAllister of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and his grandsons Tyler (Alyssa) Hendrix, Gavin McAllister, Ian Hendrix and Connor McAllister. He is also survived by his brother, Kim (Eileen) Rotthoff of State College, Pa. and sister-in-law, Judy Rotthoff of Pittsburgh, Pa. He also leaves behind an extensive number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; and by brothers Clark and Wade.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 20115 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903. A reception will follow at Pine Lakes Country Club, North Ft. Myers, Fla.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

American Lung

Association

55 W. Wacker Dr.

Suite 1150

Chicago, IL 60601 or to:

Gary Sinise Foundation

P.O. Box 40726

Nashville, TN 37204 or:

any charity of your choice

Copy the Story Link