The Red Sox are 3 1/2 games out of an American League wild-card spot with just over a month left in the regular season. And they could be getting reinforcements back in the near future.

Trevor Story has been on the 60-day injured list since April after he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery. It was originally thought the infielder would miss the rest of the 2024 campaign, but Story has been making strides in his rehab that has the team optimistic about an earlier return.

“He continues to make a ton of progress, and just being around him in the clubhouse, there’s a different attitude that he’s taking every day,” Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said in a radio interview Thursday. “He’s excited to go in and field. Liam (Hendriks) is on track to return sooner, but there’s a real strong chance that Trevor is putting on a Red Sox uniform and helping us at some point.”

Story only played eight games before suffering the injury. He had seven hits in 31 at-bats.

Hendriks, meanwhile, underwent Tommy John surgery last August before signing with the Red Sox. He’s been rehabbing with Triple-A Worcester as he works his way back to the big leagues.

Both players will be a welcome addition to the team as it makes a push for the postseason. The bullpen flipped the script in the final two games against Houston but has struggled to maintain leads of late. And with the Red Sox gearing up for some tough series in the final stretch of the season, getting some healthy bodies back into the fold should add a boost as they look to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

VETERAN LEFTY lefty Rich Hill, who signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox on Sunday, will make his first start for Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

The 44-year-old hasn’t pitched in a professional game since Oct. 1 for the Padres against the White Sox in Chicago. He struggled throughout last season, posting a 5.41 ERA in 32 outings (27 starts) between the Pirates and Padres.

He turned down major league offers from teams, including the Rangers, this past offseason to coach his son Brice’s 12-year-old Little League season. The Milton, Massachusetts, native threw for interested teams recently after his son’s season ended. He threw a bullpen session at Worcester’s Polar Park on Sunday after signing.

Boston is in need of starting pitching depth, with James Paxton “a long shot” to return after suffering a calf tear. Boston’s starting rotation has a 5.04 ERA in 31 games since the All-Star break.

Hill has pitched in 70 games (30 starts) for Boston over multiple stints with the Red Sox during his career. He had a 4.27 ERA in 124 1/3 innings for the 2022 Red Sox.

“Let’s see what happens,” Manager Alex Cora said Sunday. “Obviously, going to Worcester. There’s no promises, first. Second, role-wise, if it happens, he can start, he can open, he can come in for leverage. First thing’s first, let’s get him back on the mound, back to competing, and we’ll go from there.”

