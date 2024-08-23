Music on Main

Another free concert in the popular Music on Main series will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, in the vacant lot at 144 Main St. Shawn Theriault of the band American Ride will perform, as well as the Rolling Stones tribute band Classic Stones Live.

Entry opens at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m. Local food trucks will be there selling snacks and drinks. Bring a lawn chair to sit in and enjoy the show; leave coolers and pets at home. For more information, go to musiconmainbridgton.com.

Magic Lantern events

The Magic Lantern is looking for a new shirt design. All artists and film buffs are invited to submit designs for the community to vote on. The winner will receive a $50 gift card and a free shirt printed with their design. Submissions should be sent by Sept. 8 to jenni@themagiclantern.org. For more information, call 647-9326.

The Magic Lantern is also showing free family-friendly movies on Saturdays in its Web’s Tavern. No reservations are needed, but early arrival is encouraged as seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information and times of films, sign up for the weekly newsletter at magiclanternmovies.com.

Recovery walk

Lakes Region Recovery Center is holding its fourth annual Recovery Remembrance Walk from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14. The manageable, guided walk begins at Crooked River Counseling, 87 South High St., and continues through the town of Bridgton and Pondicherry Park. Food and festivities will follow the walk. To learn more about the recovery center and its events, go to lrrcbridgton.org or call 803-8707.

Trek for the Trails

Hikers, cyclists, runners and anyone who loves trails is encouraged to take part in Loon Echo Land Trust’s Trek for the Trails, sponsored by Norway Savings Bank. There is no registration fee and everyone of all ages and capabilities can participate by going outside and trekking on LELT trails. Local business sponsors will donate $1 to Loon Echo for each mile hiked, biked, rolled, paddled or run between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31. Money raised goes directly towards building and maintaining LELT Lake Region trails. To learn more and sign up for free, register at lelt.org/trek. All participants will be entered into a raffle for prizes donated by local businesses.

Send your news about Bridgton happenings to Perri Black at perrilb@gmail.com.

