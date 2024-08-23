Donald Gardiner Tubbs

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Mr. Donald Gardiner Tubbs, 89, of Brunswick, Ga., formerly of South Portland, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. He was born April 1, 1935, in Portland, to the late Gerald and Ruth Tubbs.

In his spare time he loved working on his classic cars. He was a wonderful person who loved his family and friends. He will be missed by family and friends, especially his wife, Carole, of 70 wonderful years.

Mr. Tubbs is survived by his wife, Carole Tubbs; his daughter, Donna Dresser of Mechanic Falls, and his son, David Tubbs of Brunswick, Ga.

A private service will be held on St. Simons Island, Ga.

