FALMOUTH – Herbert R. “Herbie” or “Herb” Morse Jr., 86, of Hermon, passed away on June 25, 2024.

Herb was born in Bath, the son of Herbert and Evelyn Morse. He graduated from Morse High School in 1956. After graduation, Herb enlisted in the Marine Corps. where he served three years reaching the rank of corporal. During his enlistment he served as a Radio Relay Operator. He was Honorably Discharged.

After serving his country, Herb attended the Maine State Police Academy. Over his career he held the title of Trooper, Sergeant, Commanding Officer and Lieutenant. Herb retired from the Maine State Police in 2003 after 42 years of service. In 2016, Herb was honored with the Legendary Trooper Award for his extraordinary contribution to law enforcement and to the State of Maine.

Herb was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and trapping. He also spent many winters on his snowmobile exploring trails in and around the Houlton area. He was a lifetime member of the Sportsman Alliance of Maine.

Herb was a member of Farmingdale Seventh-day Adventists Church, where he served as a Deacon for many years.

Herb is survived by his nieces Diane Grube of Tomball, Texas, Dawna Abukar of Edgecliff, Texas, Barbara Ollinger of Brunswick, his nephew, Duane Champeon of Bath; and his sister-in-law, Jean Morse of Topsham. Additionally, Herb had several cousins; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Evelyn Morse; his sister, Barbara Morse and his brother, Willis “Bill” Morse. He also left many friends and acquaintances who were also very important to him.

Herb spent his life serving and protecting others during his military and police service and will be missed by all that knew him.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home in Bath.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association http://www.alz.org in Herb’s name.

