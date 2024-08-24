I consider myself a moderate, centrist Democrat. A candidate like Rep. Jared Golden should appeal to me. In fact, he has, until now. First, he says that Donald Trump will win and he’s “OK” with that, stating that Trump is not a serious threat to our democracy. Really? If Golden or anyone else needs a reminder of what went down on Jan. 6, 2021, and who was behind it, I suggest they read Republican Liz Cheney’s book “Oath and Honor.” Heck, read the first 20 pages.

Now, Golden is getting all prickly with the Press Herald for having the temerity to ask him some tough but legitimate questions about how he squares his current campaign rhetoric with his status as a Democrat (“Democrats walk a tightrope as Golden shuns Harris,” Aug. 17, 2024). He even parrots Trump’s characterization of the “fake news media.” Oh, please. I’d expect something like that from the Trump sycophants but from a Democrat running for Congress?

I get that Golden is in a tough political spot, running as a Democrat in a Trump district. Perhaps, like other Democrats quoted in the article, I should cut him some slack in the hope that he can help Democrats regain control of the House. However, his efforts to appease Trump voters have gone too far. Residing in the First District, I won’t be voting in Golden’s current election, but to the extent he has his eye on any future statewide election, I will be voting, and it is unlikely to be for him.

Michael Quinlan

Portland

Copy the Story Link