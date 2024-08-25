Brunswick Town Hall announced on Sunday that it would be hosting a special public meeting in the wake of the largest foam spill the town has seen in 30 years.

As crews continued to work on cleaning up the toxic firefighting foam – known as AFFF – that was released last Monday, District 4 Councilor Sande Updegraph announced on various social media networks that the Town would host an information session with State Sen. Mattie Daughtry, State Rep. Dan Ankeles and potentially representatives from the State DEP or CDC this Thursday evening.

The move comes just a week after about 1,450 gallons of AFFF, which contains the forever chemical known as PFAS, was released in a system malfunction early Monday morning at Hangar 4 in Brunswick Executive Airport. The Hangar, owned by the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority (MRRA), had storm drainage systems that allowed the chemical to bubble up through nearby manholes and retention bodies of water, such as Picnic Pond on Neptune Drive.

The Department of Environmental Protection, which is in involved in the cleanup effort, downplayed the risk to private drinking wells in a press conference at the former air base last Wednesday. However, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Toxicologist Andy Smith said that the public health risk that might be posed from inhaling the foam, which was seen blowing around Brunswick Landing throughout the week, is not yet understood.

The Brunswick Topsham Water District has confirmed there is currently no risk to the public water supply, and it has increased its PFAS monitoring and sent samples for testing. Results are expected in September.

It also confirmed that the spill occurred outside of the nearby aquafer boundary, and that the Jordan Avenue Well field is set up to detect potential contamination long before it reaches taps.

The meeting will take place at Brunswick Town Hall on Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can do so in person, via zoom or by watching TV3.

This story will be updated.

