BRADENTON, Fla. – Edward “Ed” Serhal Boulos III, 80, passed away on July 22, 2024, in Bradenton, Fla.

Born on Feb. 29, 1944, in Portland, Ed was known for his boundless generosity and friendly demeanor, always having a hello for everyone he met.

Ed graduated from Cheverus High School in 1962 and later earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Fairfield University in 1966. He proudly served in the Army National Guard.

Before retirement, Ed was the respected owner of the Boulos/Robinson Electrical Contracting company in Providence R.I. Beyond his professional life, Ed was a dedicated and respected mentor to many, a passionate football fan and an avid follower of news and politics, always ready to discuss the latest events. His hobbies enriched his life and connected him with a great circle of friends and acquaintances.

Ed is survived by his daughter, Lisa Boulos; his companion, Nicole Sullivan; and siblings Joseph Boulos, Margaret Boulos, Dorothy Ricker, and Gregory Boulos.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Boulos; son, Mark Boulos; and his parents, Edward S. Boulos Jr. and E. Margaret Boulos. His sister, Cathy Boulos recently passed on July 4, 2024.

A Celebration of Life for both Cathy and Ed will be held Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Portland Country Club from 12 to 3 p.m. Remarks are planned for 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in South Portland at a later date.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) honoring Ed’s spirit of giving.

