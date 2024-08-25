Police are searching for a suspect in a reported robbery at a gas station on Forest Avenue in Portland.

The male suspect entered the Riverton Gas Station on Forest Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday and demanded money from the clerk, Portland police spokesperson Brad Nadeau said in a news release. He was wearing a white mask and carrying a baseball bat, Nadeau said.

Nadeau said the suspect left with an unknown amount of cash and fled in the direction of the nearby Gerald E. Talbot Community School.

Police described the suspect as being about 5 foot 7 with “yellow teeth and a brown goatee.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 207-874-8575 or text PPDME and a message to 847411.

