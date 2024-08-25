BASEBALL

Spencer Jones hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth inning, and the Somerset Patriots cut into Portland’s second-half lead in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division with a 4-1 win Sunday at Hadlock Field.

Anthony Ziegler was 3 for 4 with an RBI single for Somerset, which now trails the Sea Dogs by 3 1/2 games.

Ahbram Liendo drove in Portland’s only run with a single in the third inning. Jhostynxon Garcia got two of the Sea Dogs’ six hits.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Joe D’Alessandris, whose nearly half-century of coaching offensive linemen eventually brought him to four NFL teams, has died. He was 70.

The Baltimore Ravens, D’Alessandris’ employer since 2017, announced that he died Sunday. He was hospitalized earlier this month because of an unspecified illness, and that caused him to step away from his duties as the team’s offensive line coach.

• Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has been given permission to seek a trade amid an impasse on a contract extension, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

Jones became a mainstay of the Rams’ defense two seasons ago, playing alongside Bobby Wagner for a year before taking over as the linchpin in the middle of the lineup last season. Jones led the Rams last year with 145 tackles – 51 more than safety Jordan Fuller in second place – while making 41/2 sacks and excelling as a blitzing linebacker.

• The Miami Dolphins cut quarterback Mike White, leaving Skylar Thompson as Tua Tagovailoa’s likely backup for the 2024 season.

Thompson appeared to secure the backup spot when he came in and directed two touchdown drives with 190 yards passing in Miami’s preseason finale loss to Tampa Bay.

• Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase ended his contract “hold in” and practiced for the first time this summer, two weeks before Cincinnati opens the season against the New England Patriots.

The Bengals sent out photos from a closed practice on social media showing Chase participating in the sessions.

Chase had been watching most practices but not participating as he seeks a long-term contract extension. He is in the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the Bengals already have exercised a fully guaranteed $21.8 million fifth-year option for 2025.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Will Power remained in the IndyCar championship hunt with a wire-to-wire victory at Portland International Raceway in Oregon.

Power started second alongside pole-sitter Santino Ferrucci, but an alliance between Team Penske and the Foyt organization allowed Power and Ferrucci to make a plan for the start. Power slid ahead of Ferrucci entering the first turn and drove on to a 10-second margin over points leader Alex Palou.

One of Power’s teammates, Josef Newgarden, finished third

FORMULA ONE: McLaren’s Lando Norris allowed Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to jump ahead on the first lap of the Dutch Grand Prix, then regained the lead and drove to his second career win.

Verstappen finished second and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: A’ja Wilson scored as time expired to save Las Vegas from blowing a 13-point fourth-quarter in Chicago, as the Aces won 77-75 despite another 20-rebound game from Angel Reese.

Wilson, a two-time MVP for the two-time defending champions, finished with 20 points and 18 rebounds for her 21st double-double this season.

Reese grabbed a season-high 22 rebounds for Chicago.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: After being constantly booed by the home crowd for a disparaging social media post about Wolverhampton, Noni Madueke responded with a second-half hat trick to lead visiting Chelsea to a 6-2 win, its first Premier League victory under new manager Enzo Maresca.

SPAIN: Brazil teenager Endrick made history in his debut for Real Madrid, replacing Kylian Mbappé late in the match and scoring deep into stoppage time to seal a 3-0 win over Valladolid.

The goal made Endrick the youngest foreign player to score for Madrid in the Spanish league at 18 years, 35 days, surpassing Frenchman Raphael Varane, who was 18 years, 152 days when he scored in 2011.

TRACK AND FIELD

WORLD RECORDS: Armand Duplantis broke the world record in the pole vault again, this time clearing 6.26 meters (20 feet, 51/2 inches) in a Diamond League meet in Chorzow, Poland.

Duplantis, a Louisiana-born 24-year-old who competes for his mother’s native Sweden, added another centimeter to his world record, which he has broken three times this year and 10 times in his career.

• Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway broke a 28-year world record in the 3,000 meters by more than three seconds.

Ingebrigtsen clocked 7 minutes, 17.55 seconds in Chorzow, Poland, shattering the previous best of 7:20.67 set by Daniel Komen of Kenya in 1996.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Adam Yates made his move to the front while going through the iconic summits of Sierra Nevada to win the ninth stage of the Spanish Vuelta, while Australian rider Ben O’Connor kept the overall lead ahead of the first rest day.

On a hot day in southern Spain, Yates joined the breakaway and then prevailed through the final climbs to earn his second Grand Tour stage victory.

O’Connor leads by 3 minutes, 53 seconds in the overall standings, ahead of three-time Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic.

