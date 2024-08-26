The Portland City Council held its first workshop on the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, hearing updates from staff that garnered praise from some councilors and sharp criticism from others about the pace of the work.

The workshop Monday night kicked off with a presentation from Masi Ngidi-Brown, the interim director of the city’s racial equity department. He has served in that role since May when Umaru Balde, the inaugural director of the department resigned after just over a year on the job.

The department was formed after the city’s racial equity steering committee, chaired by Councilor Pious Ali recommended its formation in 2021. This was the first time the department has offered public updates on its work. The workshop wasn’t attended by City Manager Danielle West or any city department heads besides Ngidi-Brown.

He said in his presentation that the city sent out surveys and conducted listening sessions with staff to assess the workplace culture for city employees. He expects to have a report detailing those findings within the next two months. He also said that the city has applied for a bond equity program, which would bring in outside financial advisers to help the city analyze its finances through an equity lens. And he said the city plans to start looking at capital improvement projects as a means of investing in equity. He said that all this work would help the city hire and retain more diverse candidates.

The presentation concluded after about 30 minutes and then the council offered input. While some councilors were happy with the presentation, lauding the work it outlined as a great first step, other councilors said they were frustrated by the progress of the work.

“I feel like crying listening to this,” Councilor Kate Sykes said. “I prepared for this meeting by reading a 65-page report from the racial equity steering committee, and I feel like I’ve stumbled into the wrong meeting.”

Advertisement

Sykes went on to say she was frustrated that the presentation didn’t outline more ambitious goals or address more specific actions recommended by the steering committee years ago.

“This presentation feels like it’s operational and it shouldn’t be directed to a legislative body,” she said. She went on to say that the city website hasn’t been updated to reflect Balde’s departure from the department, emphasizing that, in her view, the work is lagging.

Councilor Regina Phillips echoed her sentiments.

“We’ve had years,” Phillips said. “This report was given to the City Council in 2021 and then it sat on the desk. … I want to see changes and I want to see them fast.”

She went on to say she was disappointed that more city staff and department heads weren’t present for the meeting and she specifically mentioned that the would have liked to have seen the police chief at the meeting.

“This city of Portland is still a system, and it’s still a racist system,” she said. “I know everybody here works extremely hard. I was just looking for so much more.”

Advertisement

Ngidi-Brown emphasized after the meeting that meaningful cultural shifts don’t happen overnight.

“We are moving an organization of roughly 2,000 people, there’s not going to be a lot of change quickly, what has changed is the fact that we’re talking about it,” he said.

Other councilors were satisfied with the work the two-person racial equity and human resources departments had presented.

“I always envisioned that this department would start by doing internal organizational work before we started doing external facing stuff, so I’m just really thrilled,” Councilor Roberto Rodriguez said.

Mayor Mark Dion, shared similar sentiments.

“I firmly believe an overnight success takes about five years,” he said. “I can’t talk about equity if someone is making less than a certain amount of money working for the city.”

Councilor Anna Trevorrow asked if the department could provide equity reports on proposed policy before the council in the future. “So that we can make sure what we’re passing is in line with our goals,” she said. Ngidi-Brown said that the department is moving in that direction.

At the end of the meeting Councilor April Fournier asked if the council could do anything more to support DEI work for city staff. DEI work has consistently been a top priority for the council over the past several years.

The question went unanswered.

Copy the Story Link