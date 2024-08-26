Fenway Park is often referred to as America’s most beloved ballpark, but it’s hardly been kind to the Red Sox this season.

After being swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in Boston this weekend, the Sox fell to 29-35 at home.

Of course, it helps to have a healthy roster. The Red Sox spent most of this season without Triston Casas, who returned Aug. 16 from a left rib strain and instantly jolted the offense.

But the club needs more of that at home.

“That’s been the emphasis for the last couple years,” Casas said this weekend. “We put just as much stock into the games (at Fenway) as the games we play away from home. But coming in, setting a good tone … we’ve got to be better.”

Casas makes them better. Since returning from injury, he is hitting .343, including a first-inning home run Sunday in the 7-5 loss to Arizona.

It was Casas’ first homer at Fenway in more than four months.

“A lot of people were supporting me throughout the time I was off the field,” he said. “You know, right when I got back on it felt like home.”

Since making his major league debut, Casas has definitely felt at home when he plays at Fenway, where he’s posted a career .892 OPS with a batting average 23 points higher than on the road.

There’s no doubt the Sox missed Casas. While Dominic Smith filled in admirably and was an important part of the team’s offense for the better part of four months, Casas was emerging as the leader the Sox need him to be.

In his last 11 games before the injury, he hit five home runs with an eye-popping 1.052 OPS.

He had also become one of the team’s most popular players. He is a unique individual, sunbathing and stretching on the field and not worrying about whether that’s unorthodox.

His fiercely independent stance has endeared him to a fan base that has been looking to connect with a franchise player since the departures of Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts.

As Casas once told me, some teammates and coaches complained about his on-field yoga-like stretching two years ago. This year the team had a Casas yoga bobblehead giveaway.

Casas, 24, is still the second-youngest player on the active Red Sox roster. He’s excited to compete in a playoff race, and talked about building a better home-field advantage for the team.

Building that begins with the players.

“We’ve got to come out and play good baseball,” he said. “You’ve got to have a winning culture, a winning atmosphere for everybody to enjoy. So that’s on our part, and we’ve got to do a little better job of winning games, of putting teams away.”

The Red Sox couldn’t put the Diamondbacks away over the weekend. And with September just a few days away, they are on the verge of running out of time to make up for their Fenway Park woes.

Tom Caron is a studio host for the Red Sox broadcast on NESN. His column appears in the Portland Press Herald on Tuesdays.

