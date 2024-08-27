Main Street Bath’s fundraiser “Supernova Street Party” features disco tribute band Motor Booty Affair at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Waterfront Park, 61 Commercial St.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for attendees to enjoy food trucks, vendors and the Beer Garden. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their favorite ’70s groovy get up and be in the spirit of “September.”

Enjoy crowd favorites from Superfly, Spanish Fly, Vinnie Boom-Boom Funktonio and Cyclone Link Skywalker Jr. It is their mission to get the crowd grooving as they deliver hits from Earth, Wind & Fire, The Bee-Gees, KC and the Sunshine Band, Chic, The Commodores, Barry White, Abba, and more.

Tickets are $30 with kids 12 and under free. Buy tickets on eventbrite.com or at Now You’re Cooking or Bisson’s Center Store.

