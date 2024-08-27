The Portland Sea Dogs opened a six-game series at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Tuesday with an 11-4 loss to the Senators, the sixth loss in eight games for the Sea Dogs.

Harrisburg starter Andry Lara allowed one run on two hits and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings. Robert Hassell III had a home run, two singles and three RBI for the Senators while J.T Arruda added a home run and single while driving in three runs.

Portland starter Caleb Bolden went two-plus innings, allowing four runs on six hits. The Sea Dogs had just three singles entering the ninth inning and got their run in the third on an RBI groundout from Mikey Romero. They added three more runs in the ninth, keyed by an RBI single from Alex Binelas, an RBI groundout from Tyler McDonough and a run-scoring fielder’s choice from Romero.

