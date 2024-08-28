BASEBALL

Robert Hassell III and Jeremy De La Rosa hit solo home runs, and the Harrisburg Senators handed the Portland Sea Dogs their fourth straight loss, 3-1, in an Eastern League game Wednesday night in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Portland’s lone run was a six-inning homer by Mikey Romero – his first since his promotion to Double-A. Isaac Coffey’s 10-game winning streak ended despite allowing just three hits over five innings, with six strikeouts and three walks.

GOLF

LPGA: Lydia Ko still intends to retire sometime in next few years

Olympic champion and Women’s British Open winner Lydia Ko says recent success hasn’t changed her mind about retiring from professional golf before she turns 30.

The 27-year-old Ko told Radio New Zealand that her victories in Paris and at St. Andrews would not influence her long-held plan to pursue other interests.

“I know for a fact I’m probably never playing past 30,” the New Zealander said. “What has happened in the last few weeks doesn’t change my timeline. … I want to leave the game while I’m still playing well.”

In January 2012 at age 14, Ko became the youngest player to win a professional tournament when she won the New South Wales Open in Australia. Later that year, she became the youngest winner in the history of the LPGA Tour with a victory at the CN Canadian Open.

Ko has gone on to win 21 times on the LPGA Tour, including three majors.

STREAMING

SPORTSCENTER: ESPN is looking at using artificial intelligence to create personalized “SportsCenter” shows for subscribers to its Flagship streaming service that is expected to launch in fall 2025, the network’s chief executive said.

The idea is one of several in the works that were discussed at a news conference by ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, including a “Where to Watch” guide that debuted Wednesday on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

The personalized “SportsCenter” would be reminiscent of a popular wrinkle that NBC Sports offered through its Peacock streaming service during the Olympics, where the voice of broadcaster Al Michaels was used to create highlights packages tailored to individual interests.

ESPN had few other details of how it is working to do something similar for its signature highlights show. The Flagship streaming service is expected to include much of the programming on ESPN’s main channel and some other offshoots, marketed to people who have abandoned cable or satellite TV subscriptions.

HOCKEY

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Laurent Brossoit will miss the start of training camp while he recovers from an operation on his right knee.

Brossoit had meniscus surgery Tuesday in Chicago. Team physician Michael Terry said Brossoit is expected to return in five to seven weeks.

The Blackhawks open training camp in mid-September. They visit Utah for their season opener on Oct. 8.

Brossoit, 31, agreed to a two-year contract with Chicago on July 1. He is expected to back up Petr Mrazek.

Brossoit appeared in 23 games with Winnipeg last season, going 15-5-2 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia and Red Star Belgrade of Serbia won their Champions League qualifying playoffs and can now be drawn to meet for the first time in 33 years.

Dinamo and Red Star last played each other in May 1991 in the Yugoslavian league that started to break up after that season as ethnic tensions moved toward war in the Balkans.

On Wednesday, Dinamo beat Qarabag 2-0 in Azerbaijan to win 5-0 on aggregate score, and Red Star overturned a 2-1 deficit from the first leg against Bodo/Glimt with a 2-0 win in Belgrade.

Lille and Slovan Bratislava also advanced, completing the 36-team lineup for the new Champions League format that starts next month.

ENGLAND: Newcastle scored just 19 seconds into the match, then won a penalty shootout against Nottingham Forest to advance to the third round of the League Cup.

In another all-Premier League matchup, Jarrod Bowen scored in the 88th minute to give West Ham a 1-0 over Bournemouth.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Eddie Dunbar broke away with less than a kilometer to go to win the 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta at Padron, Spain, and three-time champion Primoz Roglic cut nearly 40 seconds from Ben O’Connor’s overall lead.

Roglic, who won the Vuelta from 2019-21, made a move on the final climb and cut his overall deficit to 3 minutes, 16 seconds. Enric Mas also gained ground and is about four minutes off the lead.

