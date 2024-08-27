COLLEGES

The NCAA Division I Council will consider eliminating the 15-day spring transfer window for football as part of a move to decrease the overall number of days from 45 to 30 that players can declare their intentions to switch schools while maintaining immediate eligibility.

The NCAA announced Tuesday that the football oversight committees have recommended decreasing the transfer portal windows from two to one. The council will meet in October and if approved, the one-window arrangement could go into effect this year from Dec. 9-Jan. 7.

The oversight committee had already recommended cutting the total number of days for the portal windows by 15 to 30. That’s likely to pass. The question now is: two 15-day windows, winter and spring, or one 30-day starting in December.

• Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray will be suspended for one game because he contacted prospects and their families before the permissible time period.

The penalties released by the Division I Committee on Infractions also prohibit unofficial visits during the 16th-ranked Sooners’ opener at home Friday against Temple.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Gonzaga guard Steele Venters injured an Achilles tendon and will miss the 2024-25 season, his second straight season missed due to injury.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA 1: The circuit’s only American driver, Logan Sargeant, was dropped midseason by Williams when the team promoted Formula 2 driver Franco Colapinto in his place, starting with this week’s Italian Grand Prix.

Sargeant leaves F1 with one point from 36 starts since joining Williams for the 2023 season — and a best finish of 11th this season. He crashed heavily in practice for last week’s Dutch Grand Prix and finished 16th in the race.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: With relatives in attendance, Wout Van Aert made his move over the summits of Galicia to win the 10th stage, with Ben O’Connor keeping the overall lead for a fifth straight day.

Aert had a dominant performance through the 99.4-mile mountain stage from Ponteareas to Baiona in Spain’s northwest. He had already won the third and seventh stages.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Anaheim Ducks became the third team to move their local game broadcasts from a regional sports network to a combination of direct-to-consumer streaming and local broadcasts.

The Ducks said 65 games next season will be on an over-the-air channel in Los Angeles. They are also partnering on a multi-year deal with A Parent Media Co. Inc. to stream all games free regionally on the Victory+ streaming service.

GOLF

SOLHEIM CUP: Lexi Thompson will play in the event for the seventh straight year as one of the three captain’s picks.

U.S. captain Stacy Lewis also chose Jennifer Kupcho and Sarah Schmelzel for the Sept. 13-15 matches against Europe at Gainesville, Virginia. The seven players who automatically qualified are Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Lauren Coughlin, Ally Ewing, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang and Andrea Lee. Rose Zhang and Alison Lee qualified through the women’s world ranking.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Galatasaray lost 1-0 to Young Boys of Switzerland in the final round of qualifying to ensure there will be no Turkish representation in group stage of Europe’s elite competition.

Salzburg and Sparta Prague also advanced to the 36-team group stage by ousting Dynamo Kiev and Malmo, respectively. There will be four more matches Wednesday to complete the field.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Dani Olmo scored in the 82nd minute with a low left-footed shot into the far corner after an assist by Lamine Yamal to give Barcelona a 2-1 come-from-behind win against Rayo Vallecano at Madrid. Barcelona is the only team with three wins in three games this season.

