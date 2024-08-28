Hires, promotions, appointments

Accounting and advisory firm Baker Newman Noyes promoted multiple employees at its Portland office. Alexandra Brophy was promoted to senior marketing manager; Stacy Kirk, audit reports manager; and Jessica Rousseau, talent acquisition manager in the HR department. In the tax practice: Joseph Begin, Steven Powers, Remy Schneider and Connor Smart were promoted to senior manager; Gus Bradley and Kyle Lonabaugh, supervising seniors; Kathryn Johnson and John Vedral, seniors; Derek McDonough, manager; and Brenda Fancy, team lead. In the assurance practice: Michael Trahan, senior manager; Jessica Dillon, Ben McLaughlin and Anna Peaslee, managers; Brooke Gibbons, Emma Houston and Mason Morin, seniors; and Meredith Wicks, audit supervisor.

Amanda Karomba has been appointed to Spurwink’s board of directors. She is the CEO of Happy Haven, which provides direct support to Maine adults with intellectual disabilities.

Lucie Hannigan was appointed to the board of directors at Junior Achievement of Maine. She has 30 years of experience in business banking and is currently senior vice president of cash management at Machias Savings Bank.

Courtney Holub has been named executive director at WinterKids, a nonprofit that helps kids develop healthy habits through outdoor winter activities. She has over 15 years of experience with nonprofits, most recently serving as philanthropy adviser for Good Shepherd Food Bank, and volunteered for over a decade at New England Disabled Sports.

Robin Loper was hired at Broadreach Public Relations as business development manager. She founded a federal IT software consulting company, and has managed internal marketing communications for a Fortune 500 company.

Giving back

Norway Savings Bank completed a $25,000 commitment to the Falmouth Land Trust for the restoration and refurbishment of the Hurricane Valley Farm Barn Aug. 23. The bank also recently donated $2,024 to Gray area nonprofits in honor of its Gray branch location’s 10th anniversary. The donation was split between the Gray Community Food Pantry, Gray Historical Society, Gray Public Library Association and Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village.

