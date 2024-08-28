The Maine Department of Labor released revised rules Wednesday for the state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave program, including a major change to make the program more business-friendly.

The Maine Legislature passed a bill last year that was signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills and establishes a 12-week paid family leave benefit. The adoption of technical rules is a key part of creating the program in time to begin offering the leave benefit to Maine workers in 2026.

The new law imposes a 1% payroll tax, to be split evenly between workers and their employers, to pay for a paid family leave benefit for workers who qualify. It would pay up to 90% of regular wages for up to 12 weeks for workers who are ill or need to take care of newborns or other family members, among other reasons.

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce had criticized the original version of the rules for not allowing business to opt out of paying the taxes until after the program is launched, even if they already offer an equivalent private plan. The state plans to begin collecting the taxes in January 2025 in order to build up enough in tax contributions to be able to pay out the benefits starting in May 2026.

The Chamber of Commerce’s objection was that some businesses would be paying taxes for more than a year for a program that they wouldn’t be using, because they would become eligible to opt out by providing a private equivalent benefit.

Under the previous version of the proposed rules, businesses would not be able to opt out of the program until May 2026.

But the new version allows businesses that can prove they are offering their employees an equivalent or better paid family leave plan would be permitted to opt out starting in April 2025.

Public comment on the revised rules will continue until Sept. 30, and there will be a public hearing 9 a.m. Sept. 17 in the Frances Perkins Room at the Maine Department of Labor.

State Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, and State Rep. Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston, sponsors of the paid family leave law, said in a joint written statement that the Labor Department is doing a thorough job establishing strong rules.

“Maine’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Program is going to be one of the most significant and transformative policies our state has seen in decades, with all Mainers having access to a new benefit,” Daughtry and Cloutier said in a statement.. “It is critical that we have strong rules when we launch this program, and we’re so grateful for the second opportunity for employees and employers alike to provide feedback.”

This story will be updated.

