Town Hall Wednesday

open hours reduced

Buxton Town Hall, at 185 Portland Road, is dropping its expanded business hours on Wednesdays, after a trial run that began in July.

A post on the town’s website says, effective Wednesday, Sept. 4, Town Hall will revert to its original Wednesday hours, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The hours for the other business days will remain the same: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Town Hall is closed Saturdays and Sundays.

Foliage train tour

in New Hampshire

The Buxton Recreation Department is sponsoring a foliage trip to the White Mountains that includes a two-hour train ride Sept. 19.

The trip will allow time “to grab a bite to eat” and shop in downtown North Conway, New Hampshire.

The cost of $95 per person includes transportation and a train ticket. Transportation will leave Buxton Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. and return at 6 p.m.

For more information or reservations, call Grace Bibber, recreation director, at 929-8381 or email gbibber@buxton.me.us.

