Abandoned rail lines across the Midcoast lie at the center of a dispute between outdoor recreation advocates and preservationists.

Some argue that a coast-to-coast bicycle route would better suit old train corridors that meander through the landscape. After all, according to the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, about 160,000 of the estimated 300,000 tracks laid in the U.S. in the 1830s are no longer in use.

Others, like Ed Lecuyer, the general passenger agent at the Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington (WW&F) Railway Museum in Alna, see the potential for revitalizing steam locomotives to preserve the history, protect the environment and help people connect.

The battle mirrors others statewide — what many have deemed a “sustainability paradox” — disinvesting in an energy-efficient mode of mass transportation for a footpath.

The Midcoast Conservancy teamed up with WW&F Railway Museum in 2020. When the Sheepscot Narrow Gauge Railroad track was rebuilt, extending from the Alna Station over fields and forests in Trout Book Preserve, there was a chance for the two groups to collaborate and offer a rails and trails alternative: Ride the Rails to Hike the Trails.

The event, held annually, features a scenic, 20-minute steam train ride followed by a guided hike with a naturalist.

“As stewards of land and locomotives, we are both purveyors of local history,” said Isobel Curtis, Midcoast Conservancy stewardship manager. “Perhaps a land trust and a railway museum aren’t all that different — we’re both powered by volunteers and devoted to what we protect: trails and rails, both invaluable resources to those who use them.”

An unlikely pair

A portion of the Sheepscot railroad still existed on paper, although the tracks had been removed in 1933. When the Sheepscot Valley Conservation Association, predating the Midcoast Conservancy, asked WW&F to use a portion of the right of way as a trail, the museum agreed, with the caveat that should an opportunity to restore the line arise in the future, the privileges would be revoked.

When the Midcoast Conservancy assumed control of the Trout Preserve, Lecuyer and Curtis met; Curtis was tasked with rerouting the former trail off the tracks to allow Lecuyer to reopen the rail line and build a new station.

“We saw two ways to enjoy the landscape,” Lecuyer said. “So, we decided to bring people out, via train, to the new terminus, and those physically able could get off and hike the outdoors with Isobel’s team.”

The event began after the station at Trout Brook was built and the new trail loop was laid.

At several points, the footpath highlights the railroad (with safe crossings). The train conductor talks about the history of the nature preserve and fish passage work done in adjacent waters to underscore the conservancy’s stewardship work.

“At first glance, our partnership might seem appalling,” said Curtis, with both (mistakenly) assumed to be on opposing sides of the rail-trail controversy. “But understanding the historical land use and the railroad has deepened our connection to this space. At one point, the corridor transported agricultural commodities to local farms. When we lead people on hikes, we mention this — we acknowledge that the thickly regrown forests that shape the land we love are a testament to the methods used by our predecessors.”

Lecuyer agreed, saying that the two groups complement each other. The conservancy is interested in how people connect to nature, and the railroad offers accessibility, allowing those with limited mobility to enjoy the scenery.

Due to the nature of the Ride the Rails to Hike the Trails event, wheelchairs can not be accommodated; instead, WW&F suggests other options like the Sheepscot Valley Service or the Caboose Adventure — a chance to ride in the little red cupola.

A future that’s not black or white

Lecuyer said it is not feasible to revive rail lines sold to local landowners. Once ownership is broken, it becomes expensive. The controversy lies in recent closures, where there’s potential to restore rail lines and create rail and trail options, as the railway museum and land trust have done.

“The idea to convert abandoned rail lines to trails may seem nuanced,” Lecuyer said. “But it’s important to remember that these corridors were and remain one of the most energy- and cost-efficient ways to travel on land. As we approach 2030, we have an opportunity to rethink our choices. In the fight to protect our natural resources, I’d argue railroads play a key role — it’s worth the investment to revitalize the lines we can and establish some more trails safely nearby.”

Curtis noted that similar economies, like Europe, have invested in public transportation and made strides in reversing climate change. She urged local communities to consider a future that’s not black or white — rails or trails — but to hold space for both.

The next chance to view Maine vistas via train/trail on Aug. 31 is fully booked, but the season’s final event, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, still has a few empty seats.

To attend, visit the WW&F website at wwfry.org/hike or call 882-4193.

