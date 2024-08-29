PITTSFIELD — One person was injured and traffic on Interstate 95 was restricted to one lane on Thursday after a box truck and tractor-trailer collided on the highway, authorities confirmed.

The box truck was traveling north in the right lane near mile marker 148 and slowed to almost a stop, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, causing the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling behind the box truck to slam into it, resulting in both trucks veering into a ditch beside the road.

“The tractor-trailer went off the roadway and jackknifed,” Moss said. “The travel lane was shut down due to the removal of the box truck and the tractor-trailer unit.”

The box truck’s driver, Patricio Mabaza, 40, of Portland, suffered minor injuries and was briefly hospitalized at Pittsfield’s Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Vikram Singh, 28, of Greenwood, Indiana, was uninjured.

I-95’s travel lane was closed for about four hours after the crash, Moss said.

