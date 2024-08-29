AUGUSTA — With applications for student housing at the University of Maine at Augusta nearly double the residence hall’s capacity, a few students will live for the semester at the Best Western Plus Augusta Civic Center Inn, according to UMA officials.

Students who live at the hotel at 110 Community Drive will receive typical hotel services, including clean towels and continental breakfast.

Living at a hotel, however, will take some adjusting for students who were expecting to live at UMA’s dormitory.

Mimi Kennedy, a first-year nursing student from the Bangor area, was one of the students who moved into the hotel Thursday afternoon.

When she and her father, Ian Heglan, arrived at the hotel, they had to run to the nearby Walmart Supercenter to make some unplanned purchases.

“It’s obviously temporary housing and she was the second student, but we thought it would be set up for two,” said Heglan. “It’s really a hotel room. There is nothing wrong with that, but with two students in the room and where her courses are mostly online, she needs a place to be. We got a desk at Walmart and a chair as well.”

Housing is not guaranteed for UMA students, but Kim Kenniston, director of residential life and student engagement wanted to still give students an option of dormitory-style living.

Around 20 students will move into the Best Western on Thursday, in time for the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Like Kennedy, they jumped at the opportunity to live on campus, even if it is in the hotel.

Central Maine Community College in Auburn took a similar approach when the school reached record enrollment last year and housed students at Center Street Value Inn.

UMA’s enrollment has steadily increased over the years and the incoming class is 300 students, 17% larger than last year’s class, according to a release sent out by the university this week.

The university has traditionally consisted of distanced, online learners, but in fall 2020, to house the growing number of campus-based learners, the university opened two dormitories off of Coos Lane in Hallowell, a 10-minute drive to campus. Then, just last year, the university opened another 20-person dorm in the same proximity.

Kenniston said 200 students applied for 102 spots in the university’s Steven Commons Housing. She believes the increase in students interested living on campus is not only because more students enrolled in the school, but because of the difficulty in finding affordable housing in the greater Augusta area.

“I believe it’s a combination, where more and more traditional age students finding affordable housing in Gardiner, Augusta, Hallowell and Farmingdale is hard. I also think families like that the students are a part of the UMA community and someone has eye on their kids where we know if something goes wrong,” she said.

The double bed rooms at the Best Western are a similar price to the double bedrooms in the Stevens Commons dormitories, which are $3,373.00 a semester, and they will have a community advisor, similar to a residential advisor, to supervise the students who on average, are between 18-22 years old.

The Best Western Plus just a 13-minute walk, or three-minute drive from UMA’s Augusta campus at 46 University Drive.

“They are in double rooms, they will get their sheets and bathroom cleaned every week. They are able to enjoy the continental breakfast and they are that much closer to the campus,” said Kenniston.

