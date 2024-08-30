The Israeli military fired a missile killing five people in the lead vehicle of an aid convoy in Gaza that it claimed had been hijacked by militants.

The military also said it killed a top Hamas commander and two other fighters on Friday as its large-scale operations in the West Bank continued into a third day.

The D.C.-based nonprofit that organized the convoy, American Near East Refugee Aid, known as Anera, described it as a “shocking incident” in a statement on Friday and said that those killed were from a local transportation company. It was urgently seeking more details about the incident.

The convoy had been delivering medical supplies and fuel to an Emirati-run hospital in Rafah, Palestine Country Director Sandra Rasheed said in the statement to The Washington Post, and its route was coordinated with the Israel Defense Forces.

“The convoy included an Anera employee who was fortunately unharmed,” she added.

The deadly strike in southern Gaza on Thursday comes just days after a World Food Program truck was fired on in the enclave and amid an increasingly strained environment in which humanitarian organizations are operating.

In its account of the incident, the IDF said the gunmen had seized the lead vehicle of the convoy, prompting the attack.

“During the convoy’s journey, armed militants took control of a vehicle at the front of the convoy,” the IDF said. “An attack was carried out against them. No other vehicles in the convoy were harmed, and it reached its destination as planned.”

The IDF said the “attack on the militants removed the threat to the humanitarian convoy.”

Humanitarian groups providing desperately needed aid in Gaza have repeatedly come under attack during the war, raising concerns about the system used to coordinate routes and the IDF’s approach to the conflict. According to the United Nations, more than 280 humanitarian workers have been killed since the war in Gaza began in October.

Seven World Central Kitchen aid workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in April, making global headlines. Israeli forces at the time also believed, incorrectly, that militants were present in the convoy.

An Anera employee, Mousa Shawwa, a logistics coordinator in Gaza, was killed on March 8 by an Israeli airstrike while he was in a deconflicted shelter, the charity’s CEO Sean Carroll told The Washington Post at the time. The relief worker’s 6-year-old son, Karim, also died 10 days later from injuries suffered during the attack, he said.

Thursday’s incident is one of several such attacks this week. In remarks to the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, the U.S. representative, Robert Wood, referred to an incident that occurred on Sunday, according to U.N. officials, in which he said the IDF fired toward a UNICEF vehicle.

On Tuesday, at least 10 bullets were fired into a World Food Program vehicle, which the United Nations blamed on Israel and prompted WFP to temporarily suspend staff movement across Gaza. Wood said the Biden administration was “deeply alarmed” by Tuesday’s shooting and urged Israel to “immediately rectify the issues within their system that allowed this to happen.”

In the West Bank, the IDF said its forces killed Wesam Khazem, the head of Hamas activities in Jenin, following a brief firefight. Two others were struck by supporting aircraft when they fled from the car.

Hamas, in a statement, confirmed the three deaths and witnesses posted photographs of the bombed vehicle.

The IDF said real-time intelligence allowed them to pinpoint Khazem’s driving route Friday on a road south of Jenin. The 28-year-old was the senior Hamas operative in the city, according to the IDF and people in Jenin familiar with Khazem’s role in the militant group.

Israel said Khazem had played a direct role in multiple shooting and bomb attacks in the West Bank, and described him as one of the IDF’s top targets.

Relatives told The Washington Post that Hazem held a Norwegian passport but had opted to stay in the area even after an intensive string of IDF raids on Jenin. The Norwegian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request to confirm Khazem’s status.

Khazem’s killing follows the death Thursday of another prominent Palestinian militant commander, Mohamed Jaber, also known as Abu Shuja’a. Jaber, 26, who headed the Tulkarm Battalion, an umbrella group led by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, was killed when IDF forces raided the mosque where he was hiding in the Nur al-Shams camp.

According to Palestinian health officials, 19 people – including Khazem and Jaber – have been killed since Israel launched operations in multiple West Bank locations early Tuesday, including sites in Jenin, Tulkarm and the al-Fara’a refugee camp.

In its largest actions in the Palestinian territory since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, hundreds of Israeli troops moved on the areas, sometimes with air cover. Israel said the attacks were meant to root out militant cells and destroy their infrastructure and weapons.

Thousands of civilians have been affected, with families trapped in battle-shaken neighborhoods, often without water, electricity or internet. Israeli combat bulldozers have plowed many of the area streets to rubble to clear possible booby traps.

“The situation is catastrophic,” Ahmad Zahran, deputy director of the Red Crescent in Tulkarm, told The Post on Thursday.

The IDF said it concluded operations in al-Fara’a on Thursday, while reports from Tulkarm’s two refugee camps said the scene was quiet. The military remained active in Jenin. The IDF has said it could continue the actions for several days.

The United Nations said it had been forced to suspend support services for refugees in several parts of the West Bank. “Tens of thousands of people in four refugee camps have been impacted by this operation, including through destruction of public and private infrastructure,” Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, said in a tweet Friday.

HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW

The World Health Organization said Israel has agreed to successive “humanitarian pauses” in military operations in Gaza beginning Sunday, to allow more than 640,000 children to be given oral polio vaccinations after an outbreak of the virus. The pauses, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., will last for at least three days in three separate zones, beginning in central Gaza and then moving to the south and the north, according to the WHO.

Vice President Kamala Harris told CNN in an interview that “far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed” while also stressing Israel’s right to defend itself. In her first major interview since she rose to the top of the Democratic ticket, she did not fully answer whether she would be open to withholding U.S. weapons shipments to Israel should she be elected president, instead pointing to her work with President Biden to secure a cease-fire and hostage deal.

At least 40,602 ​​people have been killed and 93,855 injured in Gaza since the war started, according to the Gaza Health Ministry on Thursday. It does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but says the majority of the dead are women and children. Israel estimates that about 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, including more than 300 soldiers, and it says 339 soldiers have been killed since the start of its military operations in Gaza.

