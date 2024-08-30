SOUTH PORTLAND / GREENVILLE – Isa May Wortman Squiers, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at her lakeside camp in Greenville, on Aug. 23, 2024, at the age of 84. She died surrounded by her loving husband and family, following a long battle with pituitary adenoma.

Born in Waterville on Feb. 25, 1940, Isa was the cherished daughter of Mary Harris Wortman and WWII veteran, Llewellyn Fowler Wortman Sr. of Greenville.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Patricia Sherman, and her brother, Lt. Col. Llewellyn F. Wortman Jr.

Isa is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, William Gordon Squiers, of South Portland and Harfords Point; her sister, Mary Verga of Queens, N.Y., and her brothers John M. of Dexter, and Roland V. of Greenville.

Isa’s lifelong journey began at Wortman’s General Store, a local landmark managed by her family for generations. Her early work there sparked a love of community and tradition. Her deep connection with her hometown was evident as she began dating William “Bill” Squiers in the 7th grade. Isa was Bill’s cheerleader, both on and off the field, supporting him as he led the 1956 Greenville Lakers football team as quarterback.

After graduating from Greenville Consolidated School in 1958 and earning a Medical Secretary degree from Westbrook College, Isa married Bill on June 18, 1960, in a ceremony that brought together the entire town of Greenville after their seven years of courtship. Their journey led them from Easton, Pa., to Fairfield, where Isa embraced her role as a homemaker, raising their four children and creating a welcoming home that became a central gathering place for their neighborhood, baking sweets for all and preparing meals fresh from her garden, which she shared with longtime neighbors, John and Jean Dennett.

Isa is survived by her four children, Michael Squiers and his wife Regina of Carrol Plantation, William Gerald Squiers and his wife Leslie of Nobleboro, Tatia DiChiara and her partner Michael of Rockland, and Kurt Squiers and his wife Andrea of Cary, N.C.

Once Isa’s children graduated high school and went on to college, she worked as a Teacher’s Assistant at Waterville Public Schools and eventually as a Medical Transcriptionist at Colby College Health Services in Waterville for nearly a decade.

Throughout her life, Isa balanced her dedication to her family with a rich array of interests and community involvement. She was an avid contributor to the Fairfield and Greenville Historical Societies, an enthusiastic participant in Good Will-Hinckley’s Annual Festival of Trees, and a passionate sea glass collector, basket maker, ancestry tracer, and scrapbooker. Isa’s creative talents extended to sewing, where she even designed her children’s wedding gowns and bridesmaids’ dresses. Her incredible style was surprisingly linked to her many bargain finds from Marden’s Surplus and Renys.

Following retirement, Isa and Bill moved to South Portland, overlooking Spring Point, and spent the next 25 years snowbirding in various southern states before settling on their favorite spot in St. Augustine, Fla.

Throughout their lives, Isa and Bill “summered” in Greenville at their lakeside camp located on Harfords Point, offering a stunning view of Big Squaw Mountain during early morning dips into the ice-cold waters of Moosehead Lake with her many grandchildren. Her camp was situated near the family’s much-beloved parcel of land on Moosehead Lake, affectionately known as “The Beach,” where Isa played master of ceremonies for the Beach Olympics during the annual Wortman Family Reunion.

Her family and friends will always remember her for the thoughtful postcards, letters, and gifts she sent, remembering every birthday, holiday, and event, as well as her involvement in family traditions like making gingerbread houses, mailing photo Christmas cards, orchestrating Easter egg hunts, and serving up Super Bowl fondue.

Nicknamed “The Energizer Bunny,” Isa’s legacy is one of joy, creativity, and love. Known for her infectious laughter, long-lasting hugs, and ever-positive outlook on life, she touched everyone around her.

The ultimate host, Isa loved to socialize with her many family and friends, including the Solstice Sisters who gathered annually to celebrate life.

Her storybook relationship with her husband, Bill, was simply unparalleled.

Isa was known by”Grammy” “Mimi” and “Gigi” and leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Ashley Quirion, Cathryn Peters, Dorothea Amara, Adam Marsh, Scott DiChiara, Nicole DiChiara, McKenna Squiers, Dylan Squiers, Normandy Squiers, and Gage Squiers; as well as four great-grandchildren, Isabella Quirion, Autumn Quirion, Asher Marsh and Landon Marsh.

A Celebration of Life for Isa Squiers will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lakeside Loft, 35 Pritham Ave., Greenville.

Messages of condolence may be expressed at http://www.laryfuneralhome.com.

The family also extends their heartfelt thanks to Beacon for their compassionate care.

— “Kill them with kindness” quote inspired by William Shakespeare

Isa May Wortman Squiers will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Since Isa loved to help keep history alive, in lieu of flowers please send donations to The Moosehead Historical Society and Museums at http://www.mooseheadhistory.org. Thank you.

