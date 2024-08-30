Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of Maine’s summer season, and more than a million vehicles are expected to pour in and out of Maine over the next three days.

Early signs suggest the summer months produced a fairly strong tourist season in Maine this year.

The Maine Turnpike Authority’s transactions – which measure how many times vehicles go through tolls – was up 4.9% through July 31, compared to the same time period in 2023.

“We are ahead of last year, and last year was a banner year,” said Erin Courtney, turnpike authority spokesperson.

The turnpike authority is projecting 1.1 million toll transactions over the Labor Day weekend – Friday through Monday – which would be a 0.9% increase over 2023. While turnpike motorists include a mix of tourists and Maine residents, turnpike traffic is an indicator of how the tourism season is going, because many drive up from points south, particularly Massachusetts, Connecticut and the New York/New Jersey region.

The number of passengers coming through the Portland International Jetport in June and July increased from 515,923 in 2023 to 561,745 in 2024, an 8.8% increase.

Advertisement

While other tourism statistics are not yet available, there are signs that Maine is having a good year.

“We have seen indicators that the 2024 summer season got off to a good start,” said Jennifer Geiger, communications manager for the Maine Office of Tourism.

Geiger said hospitality data is showing an increase in vacation rental occupancy of 0.6% in July compared to July 2023. Taxable lodging and restaurant sales were up about 3% in May and June of compared to the same months last year, according to state statistics, but the crucial months of July and August are not yet available.

Tourism in Maine was mixed in 2023, with 15.3 million visitors, a 0.6 decrease from 2022, but tourists stayed longer and spent more money, statistics suggest.

Geiger said a fuller picture of the 2024 summer tourist season will become available in mid-autumn.

For those traveling on the turnpike this weeked, the heaviest volume is expected to be northbound from 2-7 p.m. Friday evening, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, both northbound and southbound, and heavy volume for vehicles heading south between noon and 7 p.m. Monday.

All construction and maintenance work on the turnpike is suspended for the Labor Day weekend, but there are many construction zones with narrowed lanes and reduced speeds.

Miles the Moose, the turnpike mascot, greeted visitors to Maine at the Kennebunk toll plaza on Friday, and is expected to wave goodbye to tourists on Labor Day.

Copy the Story Link