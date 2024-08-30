Set on its own private peninsula surrounded by 850 feet of water frontage, 40 Tecumseh Trail stands as a testament to classic charm and serene waterfront living. This exquisite, European-in-spired Cape Cod style home offers a harmonious blend of historic elegance and modern comfort.

The heart of the home is its inviting kitchen, designed for both intimate family meals and larger gatherings. Terra cotta tiled floors, ceiling beams and the patterned tile backsplash create rustic sophistication. The living room, with its Rumford design wood-burning fireplace, exudes warmth and character, providing the perfect space for relaxation. Sets of French doors on either side open to the yard or patio, creating cross breeze in warmer months. The estate includes a carriage house with two additional bedrooms, two full baths and a galley kitchen.

The property is a haven for those who cherish outdoor living. A seasonal screened-in porch and a beautifully designed patio invite residents to savor the tranquility of their surroundings. The extensive hardscaping and landscaping add to the home’s allure, providing picturesque views from every angle.

On the waterfront, find a boat house and dock that will make it easy to explore the private water frontage that envelops the 0.89-acre peninsula and beyond: the tidal Little River opens to the Ocean Harbor and then the bold Atlantic.

With its unparalleled blend of luxury, privacy and natural beauty, this home is a true gem on the stunning midcoast of Maine.

See more photos.

40 Tecumseh Trail is represented by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at dbanks@davidbanksteam.com.