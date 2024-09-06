• Standalone, single-level condo with central air, attached two-car garage and privacy optimized layout for a family or hosting guests

• Located in the The Woodlands Club neighborhood, amidst the most facilities-complete club in the state with year-round activities and events for all ages

• Luxury quality construction with exterior maintenance, landscaping and plowing included with association fees

• Open houses on Saturday, Sep. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m

The Woodlands neighborhood is a peaceful retreat just outside of Portland. The 15-minute drive from the city gets increasingly wooded, until you reach the discreet entry way of Woods Road. To get to this immaculate, single-level home with two-car garage, you’ll drive through the deeded natural spaces and golf grounds of Maine’s most complete, year-round country club. See it yourself this weekend. We’re hosting open houses from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sep. 7 and 8.

Featuring single floor living with a low-maintenance lifestyle, this standalone, 2,782± SF condominium with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms offers the quality construction and tranquil surroundings that you would expect in the Woodlands neighborhood. The bright kitchen has plenty of counter space and a dedicated desk/organizing area. It opens to the cozy living room with a gas fireplace. Head out large sliding doors to the back deck overlooking the 8th Fairway through the trees. It’s a nice place for lunch on these late summer afternoons. Dine in, host or make game night use of the formal dining room. A dedicated laundry room with sink helps keep you organized.

The primary suite’s bathroom has everything: a soaking tub, low-entry tiled shower, double vanity and a toilet in a classic “water closet.” Two secondary bedrooms on the other side of the house provide plenty of room and privacy for visitors—if you’re like us, hopefully your grown kids plan to stop by! There’s tons of storage in the full basement and a finished space to use as an office or media room. For systems, you’ll find central air, propane gas heating and an efficient, on demand water heater. Exterior maintenance, landscaping and plowing are included in quarterly fees.

Homes in the Woodlands community are limited. We hope you stop by this weekend to see why this is such a special place to live in Southern Maine.

3 Cypress Lane is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello. Call them at 207-838-1651 or email ranellogroup@gmail.com to learn more about buying this property or selling your home in Maine.

