For the first time since its inception five years ago, Maine’s eight-man high school football division shrank in the offseason. This season, 24 teams – nine in the Large School division and 15 in the Small School division – will play eight-man football. That’s down from 28 teams last season and 27 in 2022, and the same number that played in 2021. The eight-man division began in 2019 with 10 teams.

Five schools – Brunswick, Dirigo, Maranacook, Mattanawcook Academy, and Mountain Valley – jumped back to traditional 11-man football this season. Only Washington Academy, which suspended its program in 2021 because of low participation, joined the eight-man football ranks.

Spruce Mountain dropped from the Large to Small division. With just nine teams in the Large division, a six-team statewide playoff will determine the champion.

“Not having an auto bid into the playoffs gives our division a different dynamic, and I like that,” Lake Region Coach Mike Meehan said.

Competition will be fierce for playoff spots. While defending Large School state champion Mt. Desert Island graduated a lot of talented players, Coach Mark Shields sees a strong offensive line as the key to his team’s continued success. Center James Downey and guards Mason Rose and Joseph Bennett will open holes for running backs Evan McKenzie and Lincoln Gray. Cal Hodgdon, who played tight end last season, will start at quarterback.

“It will be a different look offensively, as our overall strength will be our offensive line and larger backfield,” Shields said.

Greely reached the state championship game in just its second season since leaving a co-op arrangement with Falmouth. The Rangers graduated 11 seniors but have 43 players in the program and are poised to make another deep playoff run.

Wes Piper is a dangerous wide receiver who averaged 22 yards per catch. Quarterback Andrew Padgett returns after throwing 13 touchdown passes and running for five as a junior. Ben Kyles and Sean Justice will also catch passes. Greely’s line is led by Carter Wilson, Josh Galvan, Brody Gifford and Gavin Michaud.

Defensively, linebackers Ben McCarron and Owen Stewart lead the Rangers, and Coach Caleb King calls them the best linebacking duo in eight-man football.

Mt. Ararat/Hyde’s schedule includes not just MDI and Greely, but also Small School state champion Orono. If nothing else, the Eagles will be battle-tested come playoffs, said Coach Frank True. Dash Farrell returns at running back/linebacker, and Phil Edelblut and Nick Doughty also should get some carries. Adrian Reyes returns to the team after living out of state last season and will be a key on the offensive and defensive lines.

Camden Hills looks to build off a successful 2023 season. The Windjammers, who reached the North final, return several key players. Isaac Dutille and Vincent Mainella each averaged more than five yards per carry, while quarterback/defensive back Hollis Schwalm had a team-high eight interceptions.

Yarmouth has a new head coach in Nick Orsi, and lost workhorse running back Mike McGonagle, who was the first eight-man finalist for the Fitzpatrick Trophy a year ago.

Orsi said the Clippers have a game-changing player in wide receiver/tight end Wyatt Gawtry, who moves from the offensive line to a pass catching role. Lake Region had no seniors last season and is now full of veterans. Four-year starter Brock Gibbons is back at quarterback.

Morse looks to rebuild after graduating a large senior class, with running back/defensive back Jackson Murray among the top returners. Gray-New Gloucester features Isaac Ormberg as an all-purpose offensive threat. At Waterville, Coach Isaac LeBlanc turns to experienced seniors Donovan Porter (running back/linebacker) and Liam Pelotte (offensive and defensive line) for leadership.

“There are no weak programs in our league,” LeBlanc said.

In the Small School division, the preseason favorites haven’t changed, with Orono (North) and Old Orchard Beach (South) seemingly on a collision course to meet in the state final for a third consecutive year. Both teams are loaded with talented players who can break open a game.

At Orono, the foundation to make a run at a second straight state title begins with quarterback Jack Brewer, who threw for 2,400 yards and 40 touchdowns last season with no interceptions. Will Francis caught 21 of those touchdown passes, and tight end/defensive end Brady Grant had 15 sacks. Kason Bagley will have a bigger role as a running back this season.

Old Orchard Beach might have the best wideout in the state, regardless of class, in senior Riley Provencher, who enters his senior season with more than 1,800 yards receiving for his career and 24 touchdowns. He also has 18 touchdowns via kick returns and defensive scores.

Advertisement

“He should be considered a Fitzy candidate,” Coach Dean Plante said, referring to the Fitzpatrick Trophy, the annual award given to the top senior in the state.

The Seagulls return four-year starter Brady Plante (3,500 yards, 51 TDs in his career) at quarterback and Wes Gallant (1,500 yards, 27 TDs last season) at running back.

In the North, Stearns and Bucksport look to challenge Orono. Cam Atkinson moves from wideout to quarterback for Stearns, and Lucas Pelkey returns as the leading rusher and tackler. At Bucksport, returning receivers Aiden Debeck and Eli Bennett will pace the offense. Valley, a co-op team comprised of players from Fort Kent, Madawaska and Wisdom, has a new coach in John Edwards. Sophomore quarterback Sam Johnson will lead the Mustangs.

In the South, Sacopee Valley is led by quarterback Tyler Easterbrooks, who threw for 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Linebacker Max Tripp leads the defense. Telstar declined an invitation to the playoffs last season, but has an experienced group of returning players led by quarterback Brody Walker and running back Hunter Winslow. Likewise, Traip returns a bunch of experienced players, led by wide receiver/cornerback Phin Fifield.

Mount View’s new coach, Gerald Hartley, is dealing with low numbers, with just 17 players out in the preseason. Jayden Hasenbank, a 6-5, 290-pound tight end/defensive tackle, could be an impact player.

