Championship game rematches are a strong possibility in Maine’s largest and smallest 11-man football divisions, while “welcome back” and a cautionary “hope you’re ready,” can be said for five programs returning to full-field football after time spent in Maine’s eight-man ranks.

This season, 55 teams will play 11-man football and 43 will make the playoffs. The teams moving back to 11-man include former Class B power Brunswick, which will play in Class C South after a one-year stint in eight-man. Mattanawcook Academy, in a co-op with Lee and Penobscot Valley, moves to . D South becomes a nine-team league with the additions of Maranacook, Mountain Valley and Dirigo.

Class A teams will play a nine-game schedule, with the top four teams in each region advancing to the playoffs. In all other regions, teams will play eight regular-season games, with the top six qualifying for the playoffs (or in the case of C South, all five teams). Another significant tweak is Cheverus moving up from Class C to Class B.

In Class A, defending champion Thornton Academy returns 10 all-conference players and Portland has plenty of firepower back from a 10-1 team, making them favorites for another championship meeting at Fitzpatrick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23. In Class D, do you really want to bet against defending champion Wells from the South or Foxcroft Academy in the North?

Can Leavitt, coming off a season for the ages, replace all-everything QB Noah Carpenter and still be the class of Class C? Will Kennebunk repeat in Class B? Are small-school squads like Dirigo really ready for 11-man football? With more than 45 players each, can Mountain Valley and Maranacook step up and contend right away?

Here’s the Varsity Maine preview for each of the eight 11-man leagues.

Advertisement

CLASS A SOUTH

Thornton Academy (8-4 in 2023) has three game-changing players on offense in senior quarterback Wyatt Benoit, junior back Mauricio Sunderland – who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season – and speedy wide receiver Jack Paradis.

“Our strength will be our ability to distribute the ball to multiple playmakers behind a good offensive line,” said Coach Kevin Kezal, who has directed Thornton to six Class A titles since 2012.

Offensive linemen Henry Mahoney (5-foot-11, 270 pounds), Mathieu Faucher (5-9, 220) and Jack Fish (6-2, 260) are returning starters. Tight end Evan Hill is another target. Defensively, Zach Nelson, Agostinho Ngombe, Ryan Chapman, Mahoney and Fish will be a formidable front, and the back end features Ryan Camire and Paradis. Unmatched depth (108 players in the program) and great special teams are staples for the Golden Trojans. Thornton is the clear favorite in the six-team South.

Bonny Eagle (7-4) rode since-graduated quarterback Terrell Edwards to the regional final a year ago despite being racked with injuries. Expect the Scots to again be in the title hunt with more depth this season. Senior CJ Cooper, back from a season-ending injury, is a big-play threat at receiver and the offensive line has improved, led by seniors Isaac Ward, Caleb Babb and Taw Diffin. The defense returns first-team all-conference players in junior nose guard John Havu and linebackers Jayden Doughty and Colby McCormack, with a good secondary with returning starters Connor Johnson and Emmett St. Pierre.

Noble (6-4) and South Portland (4-5) should fill out the four-team playoff field.

Advertisement

In its first season back in Class A, Noble went 6-4 overall, 3-4 against Class A opponents, including a 47-6 playoff loss to Bonny Eagle. The Knights’ only Class B opponent this year is Marshwood. Eight three-year senior starters should be ready for the more difficult schedule, especially senior QB/FS Jamier Rose, who ran and threw for over 1,000 yards last year. Linebacker/tight end Kevin Chandler draws praise from other A South coaches. Tommy Gagnon (RB/OLB), Kaden Dustin (WR/safety), Will Wilkinson (OL/DL) and Hayden Davis (WR/CB) are other top Noble players.

South Portland returns 10 starters on defense and seven on offense and has its own talented dual-threat QB in Easton Healy, who was also a ballhawk and top tackler on defense. Healy is part of a strong senior group that includes Alex Bunnell-Parker (WR/LB), Matt Berry (WR/DB), Eli Filieo (OL/LB), Addison Blais (TE/LB) and two-way linemen Isaac Perry, Brady Haynes and Will Stanley.

Scarborough, 1-7 last season, returns four starters on offense, five on defense and several others who played a lot. Defensive back Kevin Collins made 94 tackles last season. Senior two-way linemen Cole Tomuschat (6-1, 275) and Nate Murray were second-team all-conference picks last year.

Sanford has a new head coach in 32-year assistant Mark Boissonneault and three starters back on both sides. Rhylen Avery is regarded as one of the top running backs in the league. Linemen Canton Hill and Jonny Hunter (5-11, 305) and junior tight end Brady Boissonneault (6-0, 220) will open the holes.

CLASS A NORTH

Portland’s 10-1 season in Coach Sean Green’s first year had a sour ending, a 24-14 loss to Thornton Academy in the state final. The Bulldogs have seven starters back on both sides, including 1,000-yard rusher Aidan McGowan, senior quarterback Louis Thurston and junior do-it-all threat Cordell Jones. Varsity Maine all-state lineman Anthony Tavares (6-3, 315) and Colin Kelly (6-2, 265) provide size, and big athletic players such as Lisandro Rodrigues, Carter Lucca and Brody Viola can handle the heavy lifting. Like Thornton in the South, Portland is the North’s clear No. 1.

Advertisement

Look for Windham, a perennial contender, to leapfrog a youthful Oxford Hills team for the second spot. Junior quarterback Karl Longstreth has sprinter speed, a strong arm and put in the offseason effort. Classmate Adrian Moody could be a top target. But the Eagles’ strength figures to be its line play, led by senior Brayden Penney, an explosive 6-2, 260-pounder who shifts from playing G/OLB to potentially more impactful tight end/defensive end roles. David Dagnault (TE/OLB), Byron Rubito (G/DL), Jack Arsenault (C/LB) and Aiden Heath (OT/DT) are top interior players.

Oxford Hills has a new/old head coach in Nate Danforth, a long-time assistant who was the head coach from 2008-10. The only starter back on offense is rangy junior receiver Brayden Murch, but Danforth expects the passing game to be a strength with new quarterback Carter Wyman and receivers Logan Bottomley and Brady Delameter. Eli Laverdiere (H-back/DE) is another standout.

Lewiston (4-6) is primed to return to the playoffs, with nine returning starters on both sides and versatile offensive threats in senior fullback Joseph Dube and running back Jeffrey Randall. Ryker Paradis, Lonnie Thomas (QB), Jackson Bement, Damonte Spearman and Jayden Sands add quality backfield depth.

Bangor (4-5) and Edward Little (0-9) did not make the playoffs in 2023. The Red Eddies return few starters but have 70 players. Tailback Hunter Baker is a top threat.

CLASS B SOUTH

A year ago, Kennebunk won a state championship with one of its best players sidelined by an injury. Now Max Andrews is back, providing a downfield target, top coverage in the secondary and superior kicking and punting. The Rams have three quality backs with big-game success in Brady Stone, Austin West and Moose Keys and Maddox Ralls is another threat. Fortifying the lines will be important. Kaden Stevens, Charlie Majkowski and TE/DE Jon Hines are key returners. The sense is the overall league has gotten better, but Kennebunk remains the favorite.

Advertisement

Who will be No. 2? That figures to be hotly contested between 2023 runner-up Massabesic, former league kingpin Marshwood, up-and-comers Deering, Westbrook and Gorham, and league newcomer Cheverus. Biddeford, 1-7 a year ago, is pegged for the basement.

Massabesic (5-5) returns quarterback Cam Bradbury, who accounted for 1,500 yards of total offense. The Mustangs have 76 players, a sign of continued growth. Seniors Cam Bouchard (RB/DB), Coleman Pennington (OL/DL) and Nate Hanson (TE/DE) are other key players.

Marshwood (5-5) has had consecutive subpar seasons after winning six of the previous seven championships. The Hawks have eight starters back on offense and seven on defense. Three-year starter Shane Waterman (G/DE) leads a veteran line that includes Jesse Jacques (OT/NG). Running back Ryan Essex and quarterback Ty Hussey are top threats.

Deering made strides last year, going 4-4, and returns eight starters on both sides, including two dynamic offensive threats in senior quarterback Tavian Lauture and junior running back Joey Foley. The offensive line, an expected strength, is led by two-way tackles Deshawn LaMour (6-3, 300) and Christian Silva (6-0, 260), the Class B South defensive lineman of the year. The schedule is tougher. The one crossover is against Class C champion Leavitt.

Westbrook has the top returning quarterback in the league in junior Giovanni Staples, who threw for 1,389 yards, rushed for 419 and accounted for 22 touchdowns. Staples will miss tight end Aiden Taylor (11 TDs) as a target, but Owen Taylor (no relation) will fill that role, fullback David Mbuyamba will be a primary ballcarrier, and returning interior linemen Jack Thompson (LG), Samat Kim (C) and Adrian Anderson (RG) should keep the pocket clean for Staples, who nearly engineered an upset of Kennebunk in last year’s playoffs.

In Gorham, Coach Sam Morrison sees the 55-player team as naturally competitive and many players have seen a lot of action. Improvement on last year’s sixth-place 2-6 season is quite possible. Jack Karlonas (6-1, 185) was an all-conference pick at receiver (6 TDs) and defensive back (45 tackles) whose speed and size makes him a difficult matchup. The Rams also have multiple offensive options, with Atticus Whitten (LB/WR/K), quarterback Garrett Poulin, and backs Casey Skolfield, Camden Martel and Patrick Downey.

Advertisement

Where does Cheverus fit in after going 6-3 in Class C South last year? It’s hard to say, but the new coaching staff of head coach Skip Capone, defensive coordinator Mike Rutherford and offensive coordinator Jason McLeod now have 103 combined seasons coaching football. Probably more important, the Stags return seven starters on both sides, including linemen Liam Backman, Isaac Horler, Rocco Dechambeau and Evan Metivier, and “a bunch” of playmakers, Capone said, led by returning starters Colby Ross at quarterback, Matt Baker at running back and Devin Kelly at receiver.

Biddeford has not had a winning season since 2019. Coach Steve Allosso thinks strong senior leadership can lead a young team to improvement after a 1-7 season. Travis Edgerton at quarterback, receivers Landon Sirois and Owen Sylvain, and returning linemen Cullen Behan and Nikolai Davidenko are key seniors. An increase to 53 players (from 44) is a positive sign of progress.

CLASS B NORTH

Cony Coach B.L. Lippert thinks this is the best the Pine Tree Conference has been in a long time, and it’s not hard to see why.

The conference is loaded with talent from top to bottom. Most teams have the bulk of their rosters returning, setting the stage for what should be a very competitive league.

“I think this is probably the best the conference has been in a while,” Lippert said. “If not every team, just about every team is going to be better than they were last year, and we already had some good teams last year. I don’t think there’s any team in this league I look at where I say, ‘They’re not very good.’ It’s going to be really fun.”

Advertisement

Lippert’s Cony team, which went 7-4 and was the regional runner-up last year, might be at the top of the list. Atop the list of eight returning offensive starters is Parker Morin, who passed for 2,557 yards and 24 touchdowns. Cooper Clark, Ethan Demmons and Jackson Veilleux lead what Lippert thinks will be a very deep group at receiver. The Rams also have two standout linemen in Bohdy King Jones and Steve Witham. King Jones (defensive tackle) and Kaiden Veilleux (linebacker) are among seven returning starters on defense.

Right up there with Morin as a top underclassman quarterback last year was Messalonskee’s Tatum Doucette. Now a junior, Doucette threw for 1,221 yards, 16 touchdowns and only six interceptions as the Eagles went 7-2, their best record in 23 years. Although the Eagles no longer have standout Sam Dube at running back, Coach Blair Doucette likes the look of Hayden Pierce and Landon Rancourt in the backfield. Defensively, Drake Brunelle returns after notching nine interceptions, and linebacker Dawson Dingus and defensive end Denny Martin lead a strong front seven.

Lawrence (8-3) dominated the Pine Tree Conference last year, outscoring opponents 307-49 in league play and claiming the Class B North title. The Bulldogs have lost the majority of their vaunted offensive line but do have two starters back from that unit in seniors Davin Bolduc and Connor Mayo. Colton Carter is the lead running back, and Michael Hamlin is back for his third year as the starting quarterback. Defensively, the Bulldogs will be switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4, with Jeremy Thompson at nose guard. Cole Quirion, a first-team All-PTC selection, leads the secondary.

Falmouth finished 2-6 last year, but the Navigators are in a better position for success. The team returns eight offensive starters and nine defensive starters and has nearly doubled its roster size to 47 under new head coach Spencer Emerson. Hard-nosed running back Indi Backman is one of the top players in the league, and Thomas Gale, brother of 2023 Gaziano Offensive Lineman Award winner Will Gale, will anchor Falmouth up front.

Gardiner returns eight starters on offense and seven on defense from a team that went 5-5. Asher Nagy has beaten out Chase Burgess in a tight battle for the starting quarterback spot, but Coach Pat Munzing said Burgess will still play a key role as a utility man. Defensively, there’s Kyle Doody, who Munzing said could be a Gaziano Lineman Award candidate. Henry Gingras, Eli Manning and Brayden Elliott lead the Tigers in the secondary.

After a 2-7 season , Skowhegan brings back five offensive starters and six on defense. Trevor Austin is a top player on both sides of the ball as a receiver and a defensive back, and Miller Foss is another strong player at both positions. Second-year head coach Brad Cyr is particularly excited about the look of his defensive line, which will be led by senior Bryson Howard and juniors Jameison Shanoski and Sebastian Stewart.

Advertisement

Mt. Blue had a winless season last year but could be poised to bounce back with key players returning on both sides of the ball. The Cougars have a solid weapon at running back in Dane Cousineau, who led the team in rushing and receiving yards. He was also the No. 2 tackler on defense. The Cougars have plenty of size on the line, with 6-3, 305-pound Joey Hayden and 6-2, 310-pound Sam Rackliff.

CLASS C SOUTH

By season’s end in 2023, state champion Leavitt could claim to be the best team in the state, having beaten three Class A teams, including champ Thornton Academy. Fryeburg Academy was not far behind and nearly upset the Hornets in the regional final, forcing Leavitt to rally for a 36-32 win.

Both teams lost significant pieces, including quarterbacks Noah Carpenter and Cohen Carter. But both are the clear top teams in the five-team league again.

Leavitt (11-0) doesn’t have a lot of starters back (4 offense, 3 defense), but they’re “all good players,” said Coach Mike Hathaway. Having two-way starting lineman Kavon Graham Jones (6-2, 285) is a big plus after he missed the playoffs because of an ankle injury. Speedy junior Mason Henderson (WR/FS), senior slot receiver Landon Daigle and senior tailback Keegan Reny all started last year and are either switching positions on offense or taking on more prominent roles. Aiden Levesque (6-1, 230), a two-year starter at center moves to guard and will start on defense. With 67 players in one of Maine’s elite programs, Leavitt also has several players who saw significant playing time ready to move into bigger roles. The schedule isn’t as tough as last year but the Hornets will step up to play Class A Scarborough and B teams Deering and Cony.

Fryeburg (8-2, both losses to Leavitt) has Class B Falmouth and Gorham and Class D champ Wells on its schedule. Look for the defense, typically a strength under Coach David Turner, to be the Raiders’ calling card, with 6-3, 295 lineman Anton Kravchuk and mobile and physical senior linebackers Michael Malia, Holden Edenback, Daniel Ruiz and Malik Sow. Freddie Francis a legitimate deep ball threat as a receiver, and Jagger Helwig will take over for all-stater Gunnar Saunders as the team’s top back.

Advertisement

While most programs across the state are reporting an increase in roster size, Cape Elizabeth (2-6) opened preseason with 26 players. The Capers return senior quarterback Brady Inman, senior back Danny Gray and three starters on the offensive line, including center/LB Luke Gagne. If Coach Peter Cekutis’ team can avoid injuries, a .500 season is possible.

York, another 2-6 team, also returns its quarterback – 6-foot-4 Peter Martin. The Wildcats’ strength is probably the receiving core of wideouts Lucas Ketchum (also 6-4) and JJ Luchette and tight end Trey Fogg. Coach Matt Nelson likes what he’s seen from his defensive line in the preseason.

Brunswick joins the league after going 6-4 and reaching the Large School South final in its one season of eight-man football. The combo of quarterback Cam Beal and 6-5, 230-pound tight end Trevor Gerrish will translate to 11-man. The Dragons also return two-way starters Jimmy Cook (RB/LB), Liam Scholl (RB/DB) and lineman Christian McMaster.

CLASS C NORTH

A high-octane unit, Oceanside rolled through the region in 2023, outscoring foes 300-76 across seven league games en route to a 10-1 campaign.

Although the Mariners figure to be strong again, it’s hard to see anyone bulldozing through the region this fall.

Advertisement

“The conference has a lot of parity within it this season,” said Hermon Coach Kyle Gallant. “It’s anyone’s year.”

Gallant’s Hermon squad is in position to be one of those teams. The Hawks went 6-4 and return eight starters on both sides. Offensively, Hermon will be led by senior Bruce Coulter, a three-time all-conference selection who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season. Gallant likes the look of an offensive line led by Jake Murzyn, Michael Rene and Richie Romesburg and thinks his offense will be more balanced. With Tyler Corson, Colvin Hamm, Max Hopkins, Sam Hopkins, Justin Largay and Dylan Yeo, Hermon’s defense is remarkably deep at linebacker.

Following an 8-3 season, Medomak Valley is fielding a younger team, with four players back on offense and five on defense. Still, the Panthers will have one of the best players in the league this fall in wide receiver and safety Gabe Lash, who had two interceptions in a regional semifinal victory over Hermon last season. Porter Gahagan will also be a key player at fullback and defensive tackle.

Oceanside lost some major pieces in Fitzpatrick semifinalist quarterback Cohen Galley, wide receiver Carter Galley and running back Aiden Sergent, but the Mariners are still big up front, led by All-Big 11 first-teamer Maddox McMahan. Zeb Foster returns at receiver and will also lead the Mariners in the secondary. McMahan (end) and Brady Proctor (tackle) shore up the defensive line.

Hampden Academy should be in the mix after going 5-4 – its first winning season. The Broncos have one of the top receivers in the region in Andy Henaghen, and Kaysen Wildman and Aiden Kochendoerfer will add to the Broncos’ robust receiving group. Nick Johnston returns at quarterback after a solid 2023 season. Henaghen and Wildman lead a strong group of linebackers that also includes Brady Smith, while Ashton O’Roak and Trey Collier lead the secondary.

Nokomis suffered some losses along the lines but should be solid at the skill positions. Landon Rowell has taken over at quarterback, and running back/receiver Seth Bowden is the top player on offense. Defensively, the Warriors will be strong at linebacker with Noah Holden returning and Bowden moving to the position from his spot at cornerback. Coach Jake Rogers said his team will be a sophomore-led squad.

Advertisement

Brewer has a new head coach in Fred Lower, and after going 2-8 last year, the Witches could be set for a bounceback season, with seven returning starters on offense and eight on defense. The team has an experienced quarterback in Ethan Leavitt and a solid receiver in Jake Perry. Brewer’s interior offensive line is also strong, with guards Kevin Carpenter and Matt Gonzales providing a push up front. Defensively, Lower likes the look of a secondary led by Leavitt and Perry and a line anchored by Carpenter, Caleb Colby and Steven Youngs.

CLASS D SOUTH

Death, taxes, and Wells football.

“Wells is always the team to beat until proven otherwise,” said Mountain Valley Coach Patrick Mooney.

“Wells goes right to the top. They know it. We know it,” said Freeport Coach Paul St. Pierre. “The question is, how much separation is there between us and them?”

Last year, the separation was large. Wells (8-3, 3 losses to Class C teams) outscored D South opponents by a margin of 222-25 in six games. Power runner and middle linebacker Eli Potter sets the physical tone, and “I’m really excited about how fast we are in the backfield,” said Coach Tim Roche. “Wow, we’re pretty quick. Then we hit you with Eli Potter. … It creates a real problem.”

Advertisement

Dom Buxton and Dom Carbonneau got plenty of reps last year and Cooper Bourque is a true speedster. New starting quarterback Cal Moody continues a family tradition. His father was Roche’s first QB at Wells in 1998. Cody Hynes and Will Martinez are top lineman. And, for good measure, former soccer player Sabian Piatek has been booming kickoffs into the end zone, eliminating a potential concern.

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (7-4, regional finalist) has every starter back except one on defense. Cody Cobb and running back Carter Rivers are two of the top returnees in the league, both with speed. Hunter Reynolds is strong at defensive end.

Oak Hill/St. Dominic (5-4) has nearly as many starters back as the Winthrop co-op, missing just two on offense. Senior linebackers Kaiden Delano (85 tackles, 12 for loss) and Gage Spier, tight end/defensive end Logan Langlois and receiver/DB Nate Dillman are among the many experienced players.

Lisbon has 46 players, led by senior guard Kaiden Lavalley (5-10, 245), and expects to improve on its 2-7 record, with seven starters back on offense and eight on defense. Senior backs Cody Osmond and Jayden Camp will carry the load in the backfield along with junior quarterback Keeghan Morrisette.

Poland (4-5) and Freeport (3-7) are coming off playoff appearances. Poland believes it can stretch the field with junior quarterback Damon Martin and receivers Landon Cooper and Alex Tarmey. Nolan O’Driscoll (T/MLB) and Damion Gerding-Shaw lead what should be an improved offensive line. Liam Fifield (TE/DE) is a two-way returning starter.

Freeport lacks an explosive game-breaker, but senior quarterback Teddy Peters is a returning starter and tough runner who also can throw. The Falcons’ strength is at the skill positions, especially WR David Ulrickson. The line will benefit from having four-year starter Jacob Benjamin at guard and defensive end.

Advertisement

The league expanded with the addition of Maranacook, Mountain Valley and Dirigo from eight-man. All three report solid roster sizes with Mountain Valley (49) and Maranacook (47) especially well off. How quickly they adapt to the bigger field and having six more bodies to contend with will be a big part of their success. Watch for Jack Crosby (RB/LB) and Colby Dunn (RB/OLB) at Maranacook; Owen Gaudette (LB/FB), Julien Byam (DE/TE) and Wesley Baltrus (DT/OT) at Mountain Valley; and Nathaniel Wainwright (slot/SS) and Hudson Lufkin (QB/LB) at Dirigo to lead the transition.

CLASS D NORTH

There’s no sugarcoating it: When Class D North has been around, Foxcroft Academy has dominated.

Since moving to the smallest 11-man classification in 2017, Foxcroft has won the region all four times it’s been contested. The two years in which Class D was instead a statewide class (2021 and 2022), the Ponies won Gold Balls.

This year, Foxcroft has some retooling to do after graduating 14 seniors from a 10-1 team, including standout quarterback Wyatt Rayfield. Yet the Ponies do have one of the region’s top all-around players in Silas Topolski, a first-team all-conference selection at wide receiver and defensive back. Juniors Finn Holmes and Landon Smith are standouts at running back and linebacker, while Lucas Sands will complement Topolski as a receiver and in the secondary. Thomas Day anchors the offensive line for the Ponies, who are currently in the midst of a quarterback battle between Griffin Caruso and Evan Seavey.

John Bapst went 7-3 with a loss to Foxcroft in the regional final, and the Crusaders could be contenders again. Dan O’Connell’s team should have a strong ground game, with dual-threat quarterback Aiden Ouellette and running back Tyler Wilkinson leading the way. Zach Gaudette and Marshall Sibley anchor the offensive line. Ouellette and Wilkinson will also start at defensive back, while Gaudette, Sibley and Malcolm Butler make up the linebacking corps.

Winslow lost a workhorse in running back Matt Quirion, but not much else. After missing all of last season because of a broken collarbone, Tucker Pomerleau is healthy and takes over at quarterback. Liem Fortin is now the top running back, and he’ll be running behind a strong line that includes Lucas Spencer, Ben Thomas and Seth Bard. Defensively, Winslow will have a sturdy linebacking corps in Bard, Fortin and Nick McCann.

After a 1-8 season, Maine Central Institute will look to make a big jump with eight starters returning on both sides of the ball. The pieces are in place in the passing with Caleb Kennedy at quarterback and Drew Shorey at wide receiver. Dom Rizza anchors the offensive line and will also be a key piece of the defense at linebacker, along with Matt Bernier. Kennedy, Shorey and Connor Reynolds lead the secondary.

After three years in the eight-man ranks, Mattanawcook Academy has returned to 11-man ball. Belfast will look to improve on a 4-5 campaign, and Madison, a junior-heavy team a year ago, hopes to snap a 16-game losing streak dating back to Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Copy the Story Link