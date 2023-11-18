Thornton Academy found its offensive footing in the second half and defeated Portland, 24-14, in the Class A football championship at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland on Saturday.

After going 5-4 in the regular season, Thornton (8-4) won its sixth Class A championship since 2012. Portland finished the year 10-1. It was the Bulldogs’ fifth title game loss since 2015. Three came to Thornton, and last year the Bulldogs lost to Skowhegan, 20-14, in the Class B final.

Thornton had just 20 yards of offense in the first half and trailed 7-3 at intermission. But the Trojans took the opening drive of the third quarter 68 yards in nine plays, scoring on a 1-yard run by Harry Bunce for a 10-7 lead with JP Baez’s point-after. Quarterback Wyatt Benoit completed six straight passes on the drive.

After Shiloh Thao blocked Portland’s punt, Benoit scored on a 13-yard run for a 17-7 lead.

Portland got back into the game with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Louis Thurston to Hunter Temple, three plays after Portland defense recovered a fumble. Temple also had a 59-yard touchdown catch, thrown by Cordell Jones, in the first half.

Thornton secured the win with a 65 yard run by Benoit early in the fourth quarter and a defense and then an interception by Brady Kezal with 4:07 to play. Thornton ran out the clock.

In the first half, both defenses made one thing very clear: you will not run the ball effectively against us.

But Portland did have a counter, repeatedly springing receivers open, sometimes wide open, deep into the Thornton coverage. Because of misfires from Thurston and one pass that glanced off Temple’s outstretched hands, those shots didn’t result in any points.



