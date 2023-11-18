LEWISTON — Unreal. Incredible. Unforgettable.
Pick your superlative. They all apply.
The Wells High football team delivered one of the most stunning state championship victories in recent memory, rallying from a 21-point hole Saturday to defeat Foxcroft Academy, 22-21, in the Class D final at Don Roux Field at Lewiston High School.
It’s the first state title for Wells (8-3) since 2018. Defending champion Foxcroft fell to 10-1.
Wells trailed 21-0 at halftime, but got touchdowns from Connor Whitten and Eli Potter to narrow the gap to 21-14.
A Foxcroft fumble deep in Wells territory gave the Warriors a final chance, and Wells took advantage with a 3-yard pass from Brooks Fox to Whitten on fourth down. The Warriors had a chance for the tie but went for the win, and were rewarded when Fox again found Whitten in the corner of the end zone for the go-ahead conversion.
This story will be updated.
