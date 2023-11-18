Kennebunk High won its first football state championship since 1991, scoring late touchdowns to beat Lawrence of Fairfield, 40-20, on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

In a matchup of Wing-T offenses, the Rams (10-1) running attack gradually gained strength while Kennebunk made key second-half stops to pull away in a game that was tied, 14-14 at the half.

Moose Keys, a junior, took sweeps 8 and 46 yards for touchdowns in the fourth quarter, both times pushing Kennebunk to two-score margins. The second came with 3:21 to play on a third-and-5. Brady Stone also had two rushing touchdowns, fullback Jonah Barstow (one touchdown) and the Rams’ offensive line set the tone with power runs up the middle, and Austin West finished the scoring with a 14-yard sweep with 2:01 to play.

Once down two scores in the fourth quarter, Lawrence (8-3) had to use its pass game. One long screen pass helped set up an eventual Colton Carter 1-yard run to cut the lead to 27-20, but after Keys’ 46-yard touchdown, Lawrence threw five consecutive incompletions.

Lawrence was trying to win its first title since taking Class A in 2006.

Kennebunk’s title came in the first season under head coach Keith Noel, a 2001 graduate of Kennebunk, who took over after Joe Rafferty retired following 44 seasons.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »