LEWISTON — Leavitt Area High capped a dominating season with a dominating victory on Saturday, beating Oceanside 71-12 to take the Class C football state title at Don Roux Field at Lewiston High.

It was the second straight state championship for Leavitt (11-0), which completed a second consecutive undefeated season, The Hornets will enter 2024 with a 22-game win streak. Leavitt complete the season with victories over Class A powers Thornton Academy and Oxford Hills, along with Class A Lewiston and Class B finalist Lawrence.

Making its first appearance in the state championship, Oceanside ends the season at 10-1.

The Hornets needed to run just 21 plays in the first half to take a 43-0 halftime lead. Leavitt got the scoring started when Maddox Demers recovered a block punt in the end zone just two minutes, five seconds into the game.

Quarterback Noah Carpenter had touchdown passes of 32 yards to Will Keach and 44 yards to Aiden Turcotte. Carpenter added a 34-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Keach had a 12-yard touchdown run.

Offensive lineman Jace Negley moved to fullback for Leavitt’s final touchdown of the first half, plowing in from 1 yard out after gaining four yards one carry earlier.

After Keach returned the second half kickoff 58 yards to the Mariners 2 yard line, he ran in on Leavitt’s first play from scrimmage for a 50-0 lead.

Robbie Blair’s 46-yard touchdown run with 9:27 left in the game got the Mariners on the board. Cohen Galley added a 64-yard touchdown run for Oceanside with 1:27 to play.

This story will be updated.

