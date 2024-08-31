FOOTBALL

Coach: Caleb King (third year, 6-11 overall record)

2023 results: 6-4 (Lost, 28-0, to Mt. Desert Island in eight-man large division championship game)

Players to watch: Brody Gifford (Senior), Ben McCarron (Senior), Andrew Padgett (Senior), Wes Piper (Senior), Owen Stewart (Senior), Carter Wilson (Senior), Josh Galvan (Junior), Sean Justice (Junior), Ben Kyles (Junior), Gavin Michaud (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 7 @ Camden Hills, Sept. 13 WATERVILLE, Sept. 27 @ Yarmouth, Oct. 10 GRAY-NG, Oct. 19 @ Mt. Ararat



Coach’s comment: “We’re looking good again this year. We graduated 11 seniors, but we have a strong freshman class and we got some new guys. There’s a lot of excitement within the team and community. With success comes heightened expectations. We’ll work hard to live up to them. Our biggest thing is making sure we focus on details. We want to beat Camden Hills in the opener and get better every day from there. We’re looking forward to the season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: One year after failing to win a game in its return to stand-alone status, Greely authored an inspirational bounce-back story, one which featured a stirring regular season win over rival and reigning champion Yarmouth and one which culminated with the first state game appearance in 20 years of varsity football at the school. While the Rangers fell short on the big stage, the season was a rousing success and while some top contributors from a year ago have departed, the 2024 squad believes it has what it takes to get back to the final game and this time, bring home the big prize.

Advertisement

Padgett, Greely’s Fall Athlete of the Year in 2023, made some huge plays with his arm (over 1,000 yards and 13 touchdown passes) and his legs (six TD runs) a year ago. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in eight-man football and after an All-Conference campaign, looks to spark an offense that could score a lot of points. Piper was also a first-team all-star last season. He’ll make life miserable on the opposition both running the ball and catching Padgett’s aerials (he was a big-play threat through the air like few others a year ago, averaging 22 yards per reception). Kyles (who, like Piper, is coming off a strong baseball season), Justice, McCarron and Stewart will also help move the ball through the air. The line is solid, featuring Galvan, Gifford, Michaud and Wilson (a second-team all-star last season).

On defense, the Rangers will rely on Galvan, Gifford, Justice, Michaud and Wilson to slam the door up front. McCarron and Stewart (a second-teamer in 2023) are top linebackers. The secondary features Kyles and Piper. King believes his defense is the best in the state at the eight-man level.

Greely won’t sneak up on anyone this fall, but it won’t have to. This group is talented, experienced and hungry to take the last step. Look for the Rangers to keep the scoreboard operator busy, entertain the fans and produce another bundle of memories in the weeks to come.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Mike Andreasen (27th year, 253-131-38 overall record, four state championships)

2023 results: 9-5-1 (Lost, 2-0, to York in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Bez Mendelsohn (Senior), Owen Partridge (Senior), Owen Piesik (Senior), Mason Rodgers (Senior), Landon Dominski (Junior), Cade Potts (Junior)

Advertisement

Pivotal games: Sept. 5 YARMOUTH, Sept. 12 CAPE ELIZABETH, Sept. 16 @ Waynflete, Sept. 18 @ York, Sept. 21 YORK, Sept. 24 @ Yarmouth, Oct. 7 @ York, Oct. 9 @ Cape Elizabeth, Oct. 18 @ Mt. Abram

Coach’s comment: “We’re looking good so far. I have a nice team back. We lost four or five starters and replacing them has been hard. We’re not very deep, but I think this is one of the better teams I’ve had. I expect we’ll be better than last year. Beating Yarmouth can’t make our season. We lost some games we shouldn’t have after doing that last year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely got off to a great start a year, upsetting a seemingly unbeatable Yarmouth team in the opener, but the Rangers couldn’t stay at that level and ultimately lost their first playoff game as the season came to a sudden and disappointing end. This year’s squad hopes to save its best for last, not first, and in a season where the Class B South landscape has changed, Greely has as good a shot as anyone to emerge as champion.

Piesik enters his fourth year on varsity and after an all-star campaign a year ago, he projects to be one of the conference’s top midfielders. Rodgers was an All-Conference and All-Class B South player in 2023. He’s a top defender in front of Dominski, now in his third year in goal. Dominski was also an all-star last season. Potts will also be involved in the back, along with senior Sam Anania and sophomore Holden Pierce. Partridge, who just won the Class B 400 state title in outdoor track, moves up from defense to midfield. Sophomore Gavin Byrne will also see time there. Up front, Mendelsohn looks to capitalize on his scoring chances. Junior wings Hunter Caiazzo and Connor Skillin will be involved with the offense as well.

The Rangers face a gauntlet of a schedule, like always, but they welcome the opportunity to improve. As they learned a year ago, September results mean little when the days get short and there’s a chill in the late-October air. With four-time champion Yarmouth appearing as mortal as it has in years, Greely has a chance to step into the void.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Rachel Williams (fourth year, 23-18-6 overall record)

Advertisement

2023 record: 8-6-2 (Lost, 3-0, to Cape Elizabeth in Class B South semifinals)

Top returning players: Cece Berthiaume (Senior), Jackie Franklin (Senior), Abby Lennox (Senior), Molly Partridge (Senior), Emma Silver (Senior), Lizzie Sproul (Senior), Avery Bush (Junior), Kelsey Crocker (Junior), Lily Pierce (Junior), Sami Santerre (Junior), Amelia Savoy (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 5 YARMOUTH, Sept. 12 @ Cape Elizabeth, Sept. 16 WAYNFLETE, Sept. 18 YORK, Sept. 21 @ York, Sept. 24 @ Yarmouth, Oct. 1 NYA, Oct. 7 YORK, Oct. 9 CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach’s comment: “We’ve had a fun summer and a good preseason. Most of our starters and scorers are returning. We’ve matured. Our defense feels more confident. We need to keep our composure and play consistently as a unit. It’s a team effort. We won’t rely on one or two players. I think it’ll be an exciting season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely has languished in the shadow of Cape Elizabeth and Yarmouth in recent years, but the Rangers are ready to break out this fall and show that they’re the class of Class B South.

Partridge was a first-team league all-star last season. She’s a captain this year, who will help anchor the midfield and take some free kicks. Lennox, a second-teamer and all-region selection in 2023, will be a matchup nightmare. Like Partridge, Lennox is a midfielder, captain and can place the ball beautifully on free kicks. Silver is the third captain. She’s a stalwart on the back line. Savoy is another top defender in front of Sproul in goal. Franklin and Pierce provide depth in the midfield. Bush and Santerre are other scoring threats. Berthiaume and Crocker can do a little of everything.

Advertisement

Greely will get an immediate idea of where it stands when it takes on two-time champion Yarmouth in the opener Thursday. The Clippers have a new look after some big-time graduation losses, so it appears the Rangers are jockeying with Cape Elizabeth for the favorite’s role this season. This could be the group that puts Greely over the top.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Burgess LePage (fifth year)

2023 record: 7-8 (Lost, 7-1, to eventual champion Freeport in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Maya Douglas (Senior), Anna Mancini (Senior), Mya Vickerson (Senior), Anna Hendry (Junior), Maya Tracey (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 19 YARMOUTH, Sept. 23 @ Freeport, Sept. 25 YORK, Sept. 30 CAPE ELIZABETH, Oct. 9 FREEPORT, Oct. 23 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “Last year, we ended with many nail-biting, one-goal games thanks to our mentally strong and skilled defense. This year, one of our top hopes is to create scoring opportunities early, build upon that momentum and put more to the back of the cage. Our motto for this summer has been to try new things and that mindset has absolutely led to rapid increase in skill-building that we’ll build upon as we transition into the season.”

Advertisement

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely is coming off its best season in five years and is looking to parlay last year’s success into a deep run this time around.

Tracey was a second-team league all-star as a freshman after scoring 11 goals and adding eight assists. She’ll be a top midfielder. Douglas will also be a playmaker in the midfield who will see some time on the defensive end as well. Hendry (another scoring threat) and Mancini also have experience and anchor the defense in front of Vickerson in goal. Sophomore midfielder Evelyn Stewart is another player to keep an eye on.

The Rangers hope to close the gap on top powers like state champion Freeport, Yarmouth and York and will get chances to measure themselves against those elite squads. If Greely takes care of business against everyone else, it will be right back in the playoff mix and this season, could reach the semifinals for the first time since 2011 if all goes well.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Autumn Vargo (third year, 21-11 overall record)

2023 record: 12-5 (Lost, 3-0, to Washington Academy in Class B state semifinals)

Top returning players: Anabelle Talley (Sophomore)

Advertisement

Pivotal matches: Sept. 5 CAPE ELIZABETH, Sept. 10 YORK, Sept. 17 @ Falmouth, Sept. 21 @ Washington Academy, Oct. 15 YARMOUTH, Oct. 17 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “We are very much in a rebuilding year, but have lots of players with all-around great skills. I have high hopes that we will be a force again this season. We’re shooting to get to semis again this year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely returned to prominence a year ago, posting its most victories since 2016 and getting within a win of the state match before being knocked off. After graduation took some great players, including all-star Molly Mulligan, there are some holes to fill, but look for the Rangers to figure it out as the season progresses.

Talley is a top returner. As a freshman, the outside hitter posted 82 kills and also had 80 digs and 41 aces. Junior Riley Bonner-Combes will be a setter and junior Maddie Croteau plays outside hitter. Both girls should play key roles in the weeks to come.

If some other new players can get up to speed, Greely will make another playoff run.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: David Dowling (27th year, 15 state championships)

Advertisement

2023 results:

(Boys) 3rd @ Class B state meet

(Girls) 2nd @ Class B state meet

Top returners:

(Boys) Liam Coull (Senior), Tait Harvey (Junior), Owen Cooper (Sophomore)

(Girls) Rowan Barry (Junior), Emma Stein (Junior), Sarah Weisz (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “With only three returning state meet runners, the girls’ team is looking to build depth to be competitive in the regional meet and make it to the state meet. The boys return two runners in the top 10 and with the addition of promising seniors, hope to crack the top five in the regional and state meets.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely’s cross country program has been a model of consistency and excellence over the years and the Rangers figure to excel again this fall.

The girls’ squad lost a lot to graduation, but does return three state meet scorers in Barry (fourth), Weis (16th as a freshman) and Stein (24th). Junior Gina Lestage and sophomore Ava Jackson look to step right in and help the cause and if all goes well, Greely will make it 16 straight trips to states.

On the boys’ side, Coull (sixth a year ago at states) and Harvey (ninth) are top returners. Cooper was 33rd as a freshman and looks to move up. Seniors Zach Doane, Matt Hutnak and Diego Rico are new to the squad and will help the pack. The Rangers have been to states nine straight times and this season, they could be one of the last teams standing.

Advertisement

GOLF

Coach: Jay Burrell (second year)

2023 results: 8th @ Class A state match

Top returners: Karinna Beacham (Senior), Brogan Raftice (Senior), Cam Burke (Junior), Joe Hansen (Junior)

Coach’s comment: ”Our goals for 2024 include winning the SMAA North, qualifying for states and competing at a high level. We have solid top three with seven others competing for the top six players for each match.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely had a solid 2023 campaign, winning eight of 10 regular season matches and getting back to the state match. This year’s squad has high hopes as well.

The Rangers return Hansen, who shot a round of 84 at last year’s state match (and had a nine-hole stroke average of 37 during the regular season), Raftice (91 at states, after posting a nine hole stroke average of 40 during the regular season) and Beacham (who was ninth in the girls’ tournament after posting a stroke average of 42 over nine holes during the regular season). Burke also has experience. Senior Sully McFarland, sophomore George Klein and freshman Daly O’Sullivan are new to the squad and will be heard from.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Copy the Story Link