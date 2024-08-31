CAMDEN – W. Douglas Hall, of Camden, passed away Monday Aug. 19, 2-24, at the age of 84. He was surrounded by family and close friends in the days and hours before his passing.

He is survived by his children, W. Hamilton Hall, Hilary Hall Jessen and Douglas D. Hall; as well as by his sister, Elizabeth A. Hall; and his grandchildren, Duncan and Fiona Hall, Ethan and Colby Allred, Lily Jessen, and Henry Hall.

The family invites the community to join us for visiting hours at Long Funeral Home, 9 Mountain St., Camden, on Monday Sept. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Private burial will be held later. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the Spring of 2025.

Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.longfuneralhomecamden.com.

