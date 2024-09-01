DETROIT — Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene each hit a two-run homer, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Sunday.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Red Sox (TBD) at New York Mets (TBD) WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Monday TELEVISION: NESN

The Tigers (70-68) earned their second series win in the last 13 against Boston and won the season series for the first time since 2017. They trail the Red Sox (70-67) by a half-game for fourth in the AL wild-card race.

Brant Hurter (3-1) pitched five innings of one-run ball for the win. He entered with two on and one out in the second and got Wilyer Abreu to bounce into a double play.

Jason Foley, the fourth Tigers pitcher, got his 20th save with a perfect ninth.

Red Sox opener Cooper Criswell pitched four perfect innings, striking out five. But Rich Hill (0-1) and Zack Kelly faltered.

Jarren Duran’s two-out RBI single lifted Boston to a 1-0 lead in the fifth, but the 44-year-old Hill issued a leadoff walk to Kerry Carpenter in the bottom half. Jace Jung struck out before Torkelson hit a drive to left for his eighth homer.

Greene made it 4-1 in the sixth, lining a two-run homer – his 20th – off Kelly that went just inside the right-field foul pole.

Boston’s search for late-game offense led to Red Sox Manager Alex Cora playing Conner Wong in left field for his first appearance in the outfield since college.

Copy the Story Link