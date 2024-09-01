Schooner Landing Restaurant and Marina, which once stood overlooking the Damariscotta River, was destroyed early Sunday by a fire that engulfed the property.

The historic pier, originally part of Cottrill’s Wharf, became a hub for tourists and locals at the turn of the 20th century.

According to Damariscotta Fire Chief John Roberts, the crew was called to the building at 3 a.m. on Sept. 1, along with five other departments and the county strike team that assisted in putting out the blaze.

Fire crews attacked the fire on many different fronts to keep it from spreading to nearby structures, according to Roberts. No injuries were reported; though a few kayaks at a nearby business were damaged.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

“Monitored alarm systems help us to detect fires sooner,” said Roberts. “In this case, by the time we got the call, and dispatched, the pier was too far gone.”

The building sits next to a marina that houses Damariscotta River Cruises and Midcoast Kayak.

Glen Mitchell, owner of Midcoast Kayak, said operations out of the Damariscotta location will halt until further notice because of the fire. Its operations on Muscongus Bay will continue for Labor Day paddlers.

“We are devastated by what happened,” said Olga Oros, owner of Damariscotta River Cruises, noting that due to the southern wind coming up the river at low tide, cruise boats were far enough from the fire to remain untouched. “We will continue to run, as usual.”

This story will be updated.

