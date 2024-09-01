PORTLAND – Andrea Borge Dionne 72, of Portland, passed away after a two year battle with cancer, on July 30, 2024 in her home with her daughter and best friend by her side.

Andrea was born Aug. 30, 1951 in Portland. Daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret Borge of Portland, she graduated from Greely High School and attended University of Southern Maine. Andrea was a talented Special Education instructor in the Gorham school system for over 30 years. She was beloved by teachers and students alike.

Andrea’s zest for life shone through in all that she did as friend, educator, and loving parent and grandparent. She was always there to help those in need, and was a devoted friend.

Andrea was an amazing cook and baker, passionate gardener, avid reader, and lover of all animals – especially her dogs. Andrea had a gift for hospitality, when one entered her home, they were instantly made to feel loved and cared for. Andrea spent much of her time outdoors in the garden, walks on Baxter Boulevard, and in summertime would spend hours at the beach – her happiest of places.

Andrea is survived by her son, Andrew Dionne and wife Julie of Landisville, Pa., by her daughter, Rachel Dionne Tsacle and husband Peter of San Francisco, Calif.; and by her sisters Barbara Koch of Medford, N.J. and Karen Doucette of Mystic, Conn.; grandchildren include Madeline (Dionne) Whitt and husband Alex, Ethan Dionne, Joel Dionne and wife Lexi, Annika Dionne, and Sophia Dionne, of Lancaster, Pa. Andrea is also survived by many close friends and loved ones, including her best friend, Linda Bradley of Portland.

Andrea’s life will be celebrated privately at a future date.

We are forever grateful for the amazing care our mother received during the last years of her life; she died knowing how deeply loved and cherished she was. All are invited to live as Andrea did – in the words of Ralph Waldo Emmerson – “Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea, drink the wild air.”

