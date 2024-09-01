PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Lawrence J. “Larry” Smith, a longtime resident of Saugus, Mass., Naples, and Hallandale, Fla., entered into eternal rest on Nov. 9, 2023 at the age of 69.

Larry was born on Oct. 9, 1954 in Lynn, Mass., to the late Lawrence F. and Beatrice (Hollis) Smith. He graduated from Saugus High School, a member of the class of 1972.

Larry was an avid conversationalist and aircraft enthusiast, instilled in him by his father who had his pilot’s license and owned a small plane.

Larry worked a variety of jobs. In the early ’70s, he was a rental car company agent at Logan Airport. When he moved to Maine in the mid ’70s, he was an attendent at various service stations in the Naples area. He also once worked at the Magic Lantern Theater in Bridgton and at the betting window at Scarborough Downs. Each fall, he looked forward to working the Fryeburg Fair. He also loved football and was a long-time New England Patriots season ticket holder.

He is survived by a cousin; several nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sisters Joyce Crist and Donna Noftle, and his brother, Robert Paquette.

A memorial service will be held for Larry at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland. Friends and family are invited.

