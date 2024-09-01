YARMOUTH – Sara L. Weed, 90, of Yarmouth, died on Aug. 17, 2024 at Maine Medical Center.

She was born at the Brunswick Hospital on March 29, 1934, a daughter of late Clinton E. and Edna Libby Condon.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles (Clayton) Weed of 64 years; and son, Lloyd (Steven) Weed.

Sara work with her aunt Georgia in her nursery school, Freeport, for several years, did shoe sewing for Sango Shoe Co. at home, went back to school at SMVTI taking culinary arts and worked at Brentwood Manor as their head cook for 20 years, retiring to take care of her late husband.

When anyone stopped in for a visit you didn’t leave without being fed and having coffee. If you needed a place to stay for a while, the door was always open. She loved company, walking with her neighbors, and when she could no longer walk the distance, her social life became the phone.

She had her sister, Sandra, stay with her while being confined to oxygen due to breast cancer, and took care of Sandra during her cancer, and then they took care of each other until her death.

She was survived by her siblings Beverly Tompson, William “Billy” Condon, David Condon, Sandra Hamlin, sister-in-law, Carol Wilkinson; and her children Clayton (Elliott) Weed and wife Deborah D. Weed of Cumberland, Bruce W. Weed of Las Vegas, Nev., and daughter, Debra J. Hersey and partner Russell Campbell of Durham. She also leaves behind six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Sara will be missed for her kindness and love for others. From all of us, we love you, Mom.

Sara’s memorial page will be at http://www.wilsonfhllc.com.

