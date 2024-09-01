YARMOUTH – Sara L. Weed, 90, of Yarmouth, died on Aug. 17, 2024 at Maine Medical Center.
She was born at the Brunswick Hospital on March 29, 1934, a daughter of late Clinton E. and Edna Libby Condon.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles (Clayton) Weed of 64 years; and son, Lloyd (Steven) Weed.
Sara work with her aunt Georgia in her nursery school, Freeport, for several years, did shoe sewing for Sango Shoe Co. at home, went back to school at SMVTI taking culinary arts and worked at Brentwood Manor as their head cook for 20 years, retiring to take care of her late husband.
When anyone stopped in for a visit you didn’t leave without being fed and having coffee. If you needed a place to stay for a while, the door was always open. She loved company, walking with her neighbors, and when she could no longer walk the distance, her social life became the phone.
She had her sister, Sandra, stay with her while being confined to oxygen due to breast cancer, and took care of Sandra during her cancer, and then they took care of each other until her death.
She was survived by her siblings Beverly Tompson, William “Billy” Condon, David Condon, Sandra Hamlin, sister-in-law, Carol Wilkinson; and her children Clayton (Elliott) Weed and wife Deborah D. Weed of Cumberland, Bruce W. Weed of Las Vegas, Nev., and daughter, Debra J. Hersey and partner Russell Campbell of Durham. She also leaves behind six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Sara will be missed for her kindness and love for others. From all of us, we love you, Mom.
Sara’s memorial page will be at http://www.wilsonfhllc.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.