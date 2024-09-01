MINNEAPOLIS — Royce Lewis hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Sunday.

Bailey Ober started and pitched six solid innings, and Jhoan Duran earned his 20th save for Minnesota, which is 3 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland.

Ernie Clement homered for Toronto, which lost for the fourth time in six games.

Trailing 3-1 heading into the eighth inning, Ryan Jeffers and Austin Martin singled off Blue Jays closer Chad Green (4-4) before Lewis punctuated an eight-pitch at-bat by sending a 2-2 slider 361 feet, just over the wall and into the flower bed that separates the first row of seats from the wall in left field. Green had been a perfect 16 for 16 in save opportunities this season.

Tied at 1, Toronto loaded the bases with one out in the eighth off Griffin Jax (4-4), who then hit Leo Jiménez with his first pitch, scoring Nathan Lukes. A ground out by Joey Loperfido scored another run, giving the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead..

ASTROS 7, ROYALS 2: Yordan Alvarez homered twice and Jon Singleton added a two-run shot as Houston completed a four-game sweep of visiting Kansas City.

Advertisement

It’s Houston’s fifth straight win overall and comes after the Royals swept a three-game series against the AL West leaders at home in April.

Kansas City, second in the AL Central behind Cleveland, lots its fifth straight game, its longest skid of the season.

CARDINALS 14, YANKEES 7: Jordan Walker went 5 for 5, Lars Nootbaar hit a bases-clearing two-strike double in the seventh and added a two-run homer in the ninth as St. Louis won in New York.

Walker hit a long two-run homer in the fifth and drove in three runs. Walker had the first five-hit game by a Cardinal since Matt Carpenter in 2018 after going 1 for 8 in his first two games following his recall from Triple-A Memphis.

Nootbaar followed Walker’s fourth hit by lifting a fly ball to right field. New York’s Juan Soto appeared to struggle getting a read on the ball, ran back and the ball went over him as the Cardinals took a 10-7 lead.

ORIOLES 6, ROCKIES 1: Zach Eflin struck out nine in seven sparkling innings and James McCann homered, helping Baltimore beat Colorado in Denver.

Advertisement

Gunnar Henderson had two hits and two RBI for Baltimore, which had dropped three of four. Anthony Santander also had two hits.

The Orioles (79-59) closed out a 3-3 trip and moved within a half-game of the AL East-leading New York Yankees, who lost 14-7 to St. Louis.

GUARDIANS 6, PIRATES 1: Kyle Manzardo hit his first two major league homers, Alex Cobb did not allow a baserunner through the first six innings and AL Central-leading Cleveland won at home

Manzardo, recalled from Triple-A Columbus before the game, homered in the fourth and sixth against Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller. Manzardo batted .207 in 30 games earlier this season during his initial MLB stint.

DIAMONDBACKS 14, DODGERS 3: Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer in Arizona’s eight-run second inning, Brandon Pfaadt struck out 10 and Arizona routed Los Angeles in Phoenix.

The Dodgers won the series’ first two games by jumping on Arizona early.

Advertisement

The Diamondbacks returned the favor in bashing fashion on Sunday, sending 11 batters to the plate against Justin Wrobleski (1-2) in the second inning.

PADRES 4, RAYS 3: Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, and San Diego beat Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Jackson Merrill had a two-run homer for the Padres, who are in a close race with Arizona for the first NL wild card. The rookie has 79 RBI.

REDS 4, BREWERS 3: Santiago Espinal drove in Rece Hinds with an infield single in the 11th inning, and the Reds stopped Milwaukee’s five-game win streak with a win in Cincinnati.

CUBS 14, NATIONALS 1: Dansby Swanson had four hits, Jordan Wicks pitched five solid innings and Chicago won in Washington for its season-high sixth consecutive win.

RANGERS 6, ATHLETICS 4: Josh Jung hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Mason Miller in the 10th inning as the Rangers beat Oakland in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

METS 2, WHITE SOX 0: Sean Manaea pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Francisco Lindor belted his 29th home run and New York won in Chicago to hand the White Sox their franchise-record 107th loss.

NOTES

YANKEES: New York activated Anthony Rizzo from the injured list after the first baseman missed more than two months with a fractured right forearm and made three other moves as part of their roster expansion to 28 players that did not include the promotion of top prospect Jasson Domínguez.

In addition to activating Rizzo, the Yankees recalled relievers Scott Effross and Ron Marinaccio along with outfielder Duke Ellis from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

Rizzo missed 62 games after colliding with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino in the seventh inning on June 16 at Fenway Park. Rizzo was running down the line and collided with Bernardino, who was covering first base following a ground ball to Dominic Smith. Rizzo appeared in five rehab games for Double-A Somerset and played three games at first base.

NATIONALS: Darren Baker spent much of his childhood around baseball. Sunday was the first time he woke up knowing he was a major leaguer.

Advertisement

The second baseman, the son of two-time All-Star and longtime manager Dusty Baker, was one of the Washington Nationals’ roster additions when he had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

“I didn’t need an alarm today,” said Darren Baker, who learned of his callup Saturday.

Baker’s first two calls were to his parents, who arrived in Washington from the West Coast early Sunday morning and arrived in time for the Nationals’ series finale against the Chicago Cubs. Baker was not in the lineup.

The 25-year-old, Washington’s 10th-round pick in 2021, hit .285 with 49 RBI and 38 stolen bases at Rochester, could play some outfield in addition during his time in Washington.

Copy the Story Link