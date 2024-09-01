FAIRFIELD — Three people were severely injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield, officials said.

Emergency workers were dispatched at 1:38 p.m. to the intersection of Norridgewock and Middle roads, according to the Fairfield Police Department said.

At the scene, officers found a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Klay Dunning, 18, of Chesterville had hit a Hyundai Elantra driven by Jared Peaslee, 38, of Fairfield. Marietta Peaslee, 41, of Fairfield was inside the vehicle with Jared Peaslee, according to information released to the news media.

Officials said Dunning was southbound on Norridgewock Road, but was in the left lane of the two-lane road to pass another vehicle when the crash occurred. The Peaslees were northbound on Norridgewock Road.

Dunning and the Peaslees were taken to Maine General Medical Center with “severe” injuries. Marietta Peaslee was taken by a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter, while Jared Peaslee and Dunning were transported by ambulance.

Fairfield police said the crash also involved an “entrapment.”

The investigation into the crash was ongoing later Sunday.

Fairfield-Benton Emergency Services, the Waterville Fire Department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department, the Clinton Fire Department and Delta Ambulance also responded to the crash.

