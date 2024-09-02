Georgia-born comic Karen Morgan has called Cumberland home for decades and is one of the funniest people in the state.
On her Instagram and Facebook pages, Morgan frequently shares clips of her stand-up performances.
Those are also good places to keep up with her schedule, both in Maine and other parts of the country.
Morgan holds a license to practice law in Georgia and Maine, but there’s no reasonable doubt that she’s meant to be on stage keeping people laughing, rather than keeping them out of jail.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.