Georgia-born comic Karen Morgan has called Cumberland home for decades and is one of the funniest people in the state.

FOLLOW THIS Account: Karen Morgan Comedy Platforms: Instagram and Facebook Followers: 221,000 (Instagram), 103,000 (Facebook)

On her Instagram and Facebook pages, Morgan frequently shares clips of her stand-up performances.

Those are also good places to keep up with her schedule, both in Maine and other parts of the country.

Morgan holds a license to practice law in Georgia and Maine, but there’s no reasonable doubt that she’s meant to be on stage keeping people laughing, rather than keeping them out of jail.