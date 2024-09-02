Comic Karen Morgan. Photo by Emilie Cole

Georgia-born comic Karen Morgan has called Cumberland home for decades and is one of the funniest people in the state.

FOLLOW THIS

Account: Karen Morgan Comedy

Platforms: Instagram and Facebook

Followers: 221,000 (Instagram), 103,000 (Facebook)

On her Instagram and Facebook pages, Morgan frequently shares clips of her stand-up performances.

Those are also good places to keep up with her schedule, both in Maine and other parts of the country.

Morgan holds a license to practice law in Georgia and Maine, but there’s no reasonable doubt that she’s meant to be on stage keeping people laughing, rather than keeping them out of jail.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Good Follows
Related Stories
Latest Articles