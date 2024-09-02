First Friday Art Walk, presented by Creative Portland, is a fun way to spend part of your Friday night.

A long stretch of Congress Street, as well as some of the side streets, come alive with street performers, artists, crafters selling their wares and musicians busking.

Best of all, many art galleries stay open late, so you can see new exhibits and sometimes chat with the artists during opening receptions.

The hours of First Friday Art Walk are 5-8 p.m.

For more information, head to creativeportland.com/first-friday-art-walk.

