Lizalyn Boudreau, junior, Freeport, midfielder: Boudreau is the primary offensive facilitator and one of the key defensive pieces for a Falcons team looking to repeat as Class B champions. The dynamic center-mid was named to the 2023 Class B South all-state team.

Ella Duchette, senior, Brunswick, goalie: The senior captain remains cool under pressure, collecting 214 saves last season, including a penalty stop against Skowhegan on her way to be named second-team all-KVAC.

Emily Groves, junior, Freeport, forward: Groves has led Freeport in scoring in each of the last two seasons. Groves joined her teammate Boudreau on the all-state team as an underclassman.

Willow Halpin, sophomore, Morse, midfielder/forward: The Shipbuilders are a young team, and they will be relying on the quick Halpin, who can play any position.

Lydia Hiltz, senior, Mt. Ararat, midfielder: Over the offseason, Hiltz was moved from forward to midfielder to address gaps left by a large graduating class, but the Eagles’ leading scorer in 2023 (20 goals) and all-KVAC second-teamer hasn’t lost a step. Expect the young offense to run through Hiltz, even if she is playing further back.

Riley Hoyle, senior, Lisbon, forward: The leading scorer of the Greyhounds (eight goals, eight assists) returns for her third year as a starter and looks to increase her offensive output. Hoyle was named to the all-MVC first-team in 2023.

Laura Kelley, sophomore, Morse, forward/midfielder: Entering her second year with the program, Kelley moves up the field from the backline to provide offensive support with her improved stick and pass skills.

Avia Russo, senior, Lisbon, midfielder/defender: Head coach Julie Petrie calls Russo “the glue” of the Lisbon field hockey team, but the 2023 all-MVC honorable mention also has a knack for pushing the ball forward and helping on transition.

Makaelynn Tidwell, junior, Mt. Ararat, defender: Head coach Krista Chase said Tidwell is “playing out of her mind” during preseason scrimmages by keeping the Mt. Ararat defensive line strong from her sweeper position.

Ava Wolverton, senior, Brunswick, forward/midfielder: Wolverton returns to the Brunswick offensive line after scoring two goals and three assists during a first-team all-KVAC 2023 campaign. The Dragons will look to her speed and passing precision to create more scoring opportunities this fall.

