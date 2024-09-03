Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for lease a 10,000± SF class A office space near The Maine Mall and Interstate 295 in South Portland.

9 Donald B. Dean Drive is in the John Roberts Office Park, on the southern end of the various commercial and industrial sites that surround The Maine Mall. Built in 1992, this single-level space has an open configuration with conference and quiet rooms at the corners, and a central core of two bathrooms, a shower, break room, storage and server/electrical rooms. The office park maintains restrictive covenants to ensure high standards and features concrete sidewalks, granite curbing, attractive landscaping and underground utility service.

There are 38± parking spaces associated with the property. Located near both I-95 and I-295, this address is accessible to commuters from all directions. The Maine Mall area is one of the most active commercial neighborhoods in Southern Maine with a diverse mix of national and local retailers, restaurants, hotels, auto dealerships and medical providers.

Lease rate: $15.00/SF, NNN

9 Donald B. Dean Drive is represented by Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers. Please contact Jennifer at 207-772-6871; 207-233-6872 or jennifer@malonecb.com.



Copy the Story Link